CENTRAL FALLS – The first-year Central Falls High boys’ volleyball team picked up its program’s first victory in thrilling fashion on Monday night by netting a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mount Hope in their Division III match at the Warriors’ gym.
After getting swept by 3-0 scores in their first two matches against Johnston and Lincoln, the Warriors dropped their first set to the Huskies, 26-24, but came back to win the next two by scores of 26-24 and 25-18.
The Huskies evened the match by winning the fourth set, 25-15, but the Warriors brought out their best volleyball in the fifth and deciding set and celebrated a 15-7 victory.
The Warriors were led at the net by juniors Alex Maia, who delivered seven kills and three aces, and Isaiah Silva, who added six kills. Also contributing four kills each and leading the way in the service department were freshman Jamilson De Pina Almeida (six aces) and juniors Chande Soares-Nobre (five) and Alex Rodriguez (four).
The Warriors will try to even their record tonight at 5 p.m. when they visit Mount Pleasant. Tomorrow at 6 p.m., they will host Scituate.
