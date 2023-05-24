NORTH PROVIDENCE – The first-year North Providence High boys’ volleyball team made history by recording its first victory on Monday, May 15, by netting a 3-0 win in front of its home fans over the Times 2 Academy/Paul Cuffee/St. Patrick Academy co-op team.
The Cougars, who had dropped their first 10 matches before striking gold in last week’s Division III match, topped their Providence foe by scores of 25-20, 26-24, and 25-21. They were led by three of their youngest players, freshman outside hitter John Gartsu, who head coach Melanie Howard called “our player of the game,” and freshman setters Luca Cardarelli and Toprak Kalakci.
“Junior captain Delwin Santana, who is a libero, really lead the team to the victory by helping everyone keep their high energy and stay focused,” Howard added.
The Cougars were 12 days removed from making some more history in their match at home against Mount Hope. After dropping the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-10, NP won its first two sets of the season by scores of 25-20 and 25-23, but the Huskies won the fifth and deciding set, 15-12.
“That game was a huge team effort,” said Howard, who praised the excellent play of senior middle blocker Cameron Brackett, junior hitter Ivan Ramos-Rodriguez, junior hitter Malik Adebanjo, and her freshmen.
Last Wednesday, the Cougars suffered a 25-13, 10-25, 25-20, 25-22 defeat on their Senior Night to Mount Pleasant that saw their 12th graders play very well. Brackett led the way at the net with eight kills and five blocks, and setter Javon Mao also had a great match.
“Milan Mistry, who is also a freshmen, played in his first varsity sets as both a middle and a setter and also did very well,” Howard noted.
The Cougars’ season came to an end on Monday night when they suffered a 3-0 loss on the road to Exeter/West Greenwich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.