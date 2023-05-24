NORTH PROVIDENCE – The first-year North Providence High boys’ volleyball team made history by recording its first victory on Monday, May 15, by netting a 3-0 win in front of its home fans over the Times 2 Academy/Paul Cuffee/St. Patrick Academy co-op team.

The Cougars, who had dropped their first 10 matches before striking gold in last week’s Division III match, topped their Providence foe by scores of 25-20, 26-24, and 25-21. They were led by three of their youngest players, freshman outside hitter John Gartsu, who head coach Melanie Howard called “our player of the game,” and freshman setters Luca Cardarelli and Toprak Kalakci.

