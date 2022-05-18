PAWTUCKET – Freshman Cameron Force made his varsity pitching debut for the St. Raphael Academy baseball team last Wednesday afternoon, and he turned in one of the Saints’ best starts of the Division II-A season to help SRA pick up a big 5-2 win over first-place Burrillville High at Fairlawn’s Vets Park.
While Force pitched a gem, tossing a four-hitter that included three strikeouts and two walks, his defense behind him was almost perfect, and the Saints’ offense got the key hits when they needed them.
“This was a great game,” Force said. “Everybody played great defense. It was a nice win. We needed that.”
When asked if he had any nerves going into his first high school start against the number one team, he simply replied, “I came in confident and ready to play.”
“Nothing affects him, and that’s why he’s good on the mound,” added SRA head coach Tom “Saar” Sorrentine. “Great job, great job. That’s what we needed.”
The Saints’ number one pitcher has been junior Jon Quinn, and they’ve received some help on the hill from another freshman, Harold Fernandez. Sorrentine said that his team needed another player to step up, and Force did that last Wednesday.
The Broncos, who entered this week with an 11-3 record that was a half-game better than the Saints’ 11-4 mark, kicked off last week with a 9-1 victory over SRA at Eccleston Field.
The Saints went into last Wednesday’s rematch knowing what they needed to do to put themselves in the best possible position, especially with the D-II playoffs looming near and teams such as Woonsocket (10-2-1), Mount Saint Charles (8-6), and Ponaganset (7-5-1) looking to climb in the standings.
“Huge,” Sorrentine said when asked about the win. “Because it’s all about the playoffs now. If we lose that game, then we drop (in the standings) to third, fourth – who knows where. But now we’re still in the mix.”
“We got the hitting when we needed it,” he added. “We played good defense and Cam pitched a great game. Everything came together today, which we needed.”
The Saints got out to a quick 1-0 lead over the Broncos’ starting pitcher, Carlo Acquisto. Tyler Tremblay got a bloop hit just beyond the second-base bag and took second on a passed ball. After Fernandez walked, both runners advanced on a passed ball and Tremblay scored on Tim Breen’s groundout to second.
The Broncos got their two runs in the top of the second, but they only put six runners on base the rest of the way, and none of them reached third.
The Saints, meanwhile, reclaimed their lead in the bottom of the third and never looked back. With two outs, Fernandez and Breen singled to left, and Jason Yany drove in Fernandez with the tying run with another base hit through the left side of the infield. Mike Frausto then singled to left to plate Breen with the go-ahead run.
The Saints collected nine hits in the game, “but we had four in a row in that two-out rally (in the third),” Sorrentine said. “We got those key hits when we needed them. We haven’t been getting them, but finally we came through.”
The icing on the cake came in the sixth, when the Saints received back-to-back triples from Yany, who belted his hit over the right fielder’s head, and Frausto, who drove in Yany with a shot to right-center. After a flyout and pitching change, Carson Dupras doubled to left-center to drive in Frausto with the Saints’ final run.
“I told these guys we needed to get this game because this matters down the road,” Sorrentine added. “I’m proud of them; they stepped up against a good, solid team.”
The Saints picked up their 11th victory of the season last Saturday at Vets Park by holding off one-win Hope, 10-9. The Blue Wave tried to pull off an upset of the Saints by taking a 9-4 lead after 3½ innings of play, but the Saints rallied back and broke a 9-9 tie in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Breen.
Quinn, who led the Saints offensively with three hits and three runs scored, also earned his third save of the spring by striking out the side in the seventh. Frausto picked up the win in relief; senior Miles DeMacedo homered in the bottom of the fourth to help the SRA cut its deficit to a run, and Fernandez, who knocked in four runs, and Breen each had two hits.
The Saints, who were scheduled to visit Hope on Monday afternoon, will begin a home-and-away series with Mount Pleasant today at 4:45 p.m. on the Kilties’ campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.