Mike Joyce is athletic director
Mike Joyce, center, shown standing behind Ponaganset head wrestling coach Steve Mineo and shouting words of support to a wrestler during a match at last February's RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, was named the Chieftains' new athletic director on Monday.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

GLOCESTER – While enjoying an ordinary summer day, Ponaganset High School teacher and wrestling coach Mike Joyce got the phone call.

Joyce was informed on Monday that after applying and interviewing for the one-year, part-time athletic director position at Ponaganset, he was getting the job. He dropped everything, headed to the school, and immediately took on the duties, attending football practice.

