GLOCESTER – While enjoying an ordinary summer day, Ponaganset High School teacher and wrestling coach Mike Joyce got the phone call.
Joyce was informed on Monday that after applying and interviewing for the one-year, part-time athletic director position at Ponaganset, he was getting the job. He dropped everything, headed to the school, and immediately took on the duties, attending football practice.
“When I’m responsible, I’m responsible,” he said. “I’m a hands-on person.”
Having been the Chieftains’ head wrestling coach for many successful seasons, he decided to dial it back two years ago and serve as an assistant coach, as Steve Mineo took over the head coaching responsibilities.
“We have a core group of people who work hard and have shared responsibility and credit,” Joyce said of the program’s coaching staff.
Joyce is credited with changing the wrestling team’s culture at Ponaganset, making the Chieftians successful not only at the high school level, but also by helping some of his wrestlers get into top-tier schools with scholarships, as well as into Ivy League universities.
“I like what I can do for my wrestlers, and I can do that for all student-athletes (at Ponaganset),” Joyce added. “People don’t realize athletics can lead to a better education, along with money.”
Joyce said he knew he could really start to make a difference for student-athletes when Ponaganset wrestler and junior-to-be Preston Marchesseault informed him that he had verbally committed to attending Brown University.
Joyce said that Marchesseault looked at all the Ivy League schools and wanted Brown from the beginning, and he was elated that Marchesseault could pick his dream school.
“Dreams forged into reality,” was Ponaganset wrestling’s motto, and Joyce said he wants to use it as an A.D. to encompass all sports.
The Ivy League team also contains Joyce’s oldest son, Mike Joyce, who is entering his sophomore year. Another former Chieftain standout, Sam Lynch, graduated from Brown this spring, and Ponaganset senior-to-be Andrew Reall also committed to the university’s admission process.
Joyce has had many other students go on to attend and wrestle at tier one schools – his middle son, Jacob, will be attending Stanford University this fall – and those students have been awarded millions of dollars in scholarship money.
“They won’t leave school with debt, and the degree is worth it,” Joyce remarked. “This is something I’ve been doing on a team basis, helping out coaches with the recruiting process. The purpose of high school is for a better opportunity after.”
Having brought in college coaches to coach on his wrestling staff, Joyce said he familiarized himself with the recruiting process and getting the best out of his athletes while exploring the best options for them.
“Honestly, I thought about doing this a couple of years ago,” Joyce said of applying for the A.D. job. “I started to separate myself from other time-consuming stuff. I have a good staff and they are competing, so the wrestling was all set. But I wanted to help other programs.”
With two children in college and one left in high school, Joyce said he suddenly had more time and he wanted to fill that. So when the time came to apply, he did and found out he got the job.
Joyce said he wants to have a personal impact with each athlete, saying his goal is to sit down with them and their parents and go over all their options, including academics, what classes to take, and what colleges to target.
He got down to business on Monday, attending football practice and figuring out what they will need to succeed.
He said he will go through each sport and team and see what kind of promoting camps or clinics would be beneficial for student-athletes.
Joyce said Ponaganset has a successful athletic program with teams that have consistently made the playoffs or won championships. He said that he already has relationships with some of the coaches and wants to instill a “cooperative partnership to augment what they are doing.”
“It’s not like I’m coming in to save the day,” he said. “I just want them to benefit from my skill set.”
Joyce will continue teaching English, and he said he will still be around the wrestling team as well.
“I’m super excited about this opportunity, and if it goes well, I see myself doing it for quite some time,” Joyce remarked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.