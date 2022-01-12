(Editor's Note: Will be updated.)
LINCOLN -- Legendary Mount Saint Charles Academy head boys' hockey coach Normand B. "Bill" Belisle, who had won an astounding 32 state championships -- including 26 in a row from 1978-2003 -- and more than 1,000 games during his truly remarkable career, passed away on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 92.
A resident of Manville and a 1948 graduate of Mount, Belisle was a fixture at Adelard Arena who had spent 44 seasons behind the Mounties' bench, as well as the past couple of decades as a co-head coach with his son, David, before both stepped down after the 2018-19 season.
During his incredible career, Belisle also saw his Mounties claim 10 straight national titles in the '80s, as well as watch more than 20 of his former players get drafted into the NHL.
His 1,000th career victory came on Feb. 3, 2017 at Smithfield Municipal Arena when the Mounties defeated the host Sentinels, 9-2.
“Personally, I remember Bill from my time as a student, then as a teacher and coach, and again when I returned to Mount as president,” MSC president Alan Tenreiro said in a press release. “He was always there as a guide and was an exceptional mentor to students and staff, and to family and friends. The world has lost one of its greatest coaches, and Mount will feel the loss for decades to come.”
Halls of Fame and Belisle also went hand-in-hand near the end of his career, with the most prestigious of the bunch being the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Belisle is also a member of the Woonsocket Hall of Fame, Mount's Excelsior and Athletics Halls of Fame, and R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame.
The school's press release also praised Belisle for "inspiring countless student-athletes over the years to excel on and off the ice," and recognized that Belisle's "coaching style and knowledge of the game propelled players to reach further and push to the next level in all arenas of life."
(1) comment
WOW, so sad. He was a huge presence during my junior, and high school years. A national force, pity the competition who had to face Mt St Charles hockey!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.