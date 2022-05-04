PAWTUCKET – It’s been decades since a football player from Pawtucket stepped onto the field with an NFL team, but Pawtucket resident Leandro DeBrito will get an opportunity to play for one of the league’s most storied franchises.
DeBrito, who concluded an outstanding collegiate career last fall as a defensive back for the Duquesne University football team, received an invitation to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie minicamp, which will take place from May 12-15 at the team’s Rooney Sports Complex.
A 2016 graduate of Shea High who was a Second-Team All-State selection for the Raiders, DeBrito will work out alongside the Steelers’ seven picks in last week’s NFL Draft, 10 undrafted free agents, and a dozen players, who like him, was invited to try out for the Steelers.
“I’m definitely excited for the Steelers to give me this opportunity,” DeBrito told The Valley Breeze on Monday morning.
DeBrito, who was recently honored by the Providence Gridiron Club as a co-winner of its Pride of Rhode Island Award, earned First-Team All-Northeast Conference honors last fall for Duquesne, as he led the team in solo tackles with 42 and tied for the Dukes’ lead in tackles with 56 and interceptions with two.
In three seasons with the Dukes, DeBrito played in 28 games and recorded 147 tackles (109 of them solo), 9½ tackles for a loss, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He also returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown in a victory over Wagner during his junior year.
Before playing for the Dukes, DeBrito spent his freshman season at Minnesota’s Vermilion Junior College, where he totaled 60 tackles and four interceptions, and continued his collegiate career at New York’s Monroe Junior College, where he earned First-Team All-Conference honors.
DeBrito was born and raised in Cape Verde before moving to Pawtucket in the seventh grade and settling in at Slater Middle School. Despite having little experience in football, he went on to star for the Raiders under head coach Dino Campopiano, who wrote on Twitter, “We are so proud of him. He is making Shea High School and the city of Pawtucket very proud. A true example of hard work paying off.”
DeBrito is the second player in the last three years from northern Rhode Island to accept an invitation to an NFL team’s rookie minicamp. Cumberland’s Nick Giorgio, who graduated from Springfield College in 2019 after an exceptional career as a defensive end for the Pride, received his invitation from the New Orleans Saints.
