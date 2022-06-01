PAWTUCKET – Two former Tolman High baseball players who graduated from THS in 2019 recently earned conference honors with their respective collegiate teams, as Izaiah Rivera, a sophomore shortstop at Rhode Island College, received Third-Team All-Little East honors, and James Coleman, a sophomore outfielder at the Community College of Rhode Island, landed All-NJCAA Region XXI First-Team recognition.
Rivera, who was the Division II-North Player of the Year and a Second-Team All-State selection with Tolman in 2019, played in 38 games for the Anchormen and batted .286 (38-for-133) with 33 runs scored, 38 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, 32 runs batted in, and five stolen bases. He owned a .421 slugging percentage, .359 on-base percentage, .928 fielding percentage.
Rivera’s contributions helped the Anchormen set a program record for wins in a season, as RIC posted a 29-10-1 overall mark and 13-3 record in the Little East that was good for second place.
Coleman, who began his high school career at St. Raphael Academy before spending his senior season with the Tigers, was the captain of the Knights, and in 25 games, he batted .423 (33-for-78) with 17 runs scored, nine doubles, two home runs, 16 RBIs, a team-leading three triples and eight stolen bases, and an on-base percentage of .516 and slugging percentage of .692.
