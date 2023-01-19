Ponaganset High junior guard Giana DeCesare, left, muscles her way past Scituate High sophomore forward Isabella Schiavone and makes her way to the basket. DeCesare scored 10 points to help the Chieftains post a 64-32 victory on Monday night and improve to 7-2 in Division I play.
Ponaganset High junior guard Jaina Yekelchik, left, sets her feet and gets ready to take a shot, despite being heavily guarded by Scituate High sophomore guard Victoria Geisser. Yekelchik scored a game-high 16 points to help the Chieftains post a 64-32 victory on Monday night and improve to 7-2 in Division I play.
GLOCESTER – The Ponaganset High girls’ basketball team continued its dominance on its home court this season on Monday night by recording its fourth straight victory and its second by more than 20 points, this time defeating neighboring Scituate, 64-32, in their Division I meeting.
The defending state champion Chieftains entered Wednesday night’s D-I action with a 7-2 record that was the third-best record in the 15-team division behind North Kingstown (8-0) and La Salle Academy (8-1).
Ponaganset is also 5-0 at home, and one of those victories was a 57-55 win over La Salle on Jan. 6 that kicked off the Chieftains’ win streak. Junior forward Ella Pierre-Louis led the Chieftains with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and junior guard Jaina Yekelchik (14 points) and Giana DeCesare (11) also had big games.
“It was great,” Ponaganset head coach Gary Martinelli said. “Anytime you beat a team that’s ahead of you in the standings, and undefeated, it’s a huge confidence boost. I think the girls think that they are a good team, so I don’t think they were surprised, but I know they were very happy. La Salle is a very good team, and it was only a two-point game.”
The Chieftains, whose losses came on the road to teams in the top six in the standings, Barrington (6-3) and Portsmouth (7-3), followed up their win over La Salle by defeating South Kingstown on the road, 61-47, and Westerly last Friday night, 57-34.
In their victory over the winless Spartans, the Chieftains handily led from start to finish. They held a 15-2 lead after a quarter of play, but their first points of the contest didn’t come until a little over three minutes into the game on a basket by DeCesare, who finished the game with 10 points.
But Pierre-Louis and Jaina Yekelchik finally got going and hit their shots. Yekelchik led the way by scoring a game-high 16 points, while Pierre-Louis tossed in 13. Ponaganset sophomore guard Anastasia Nerney also had a solid game with seven points.
“I didn’t think in the first quarter, we played particularly well,” Martinelli said, “so I put a few girls in that I thought would give us some energy and they did.”
The Spartans, who were led by sophomore Giada Achille’s 12 points, currently have just one senior and one junior on their roster, and at the midway point of the season, they are trying to hang tough in the state’s top division, while the Chieftains are trying to continue to learn and keep winning.
First-year Scituate head coach James Walters “has a very young team and I’ve been there,” Martinelli said. “I told him, ‘Good luck, stay the course, and we’ve all been there.’ It’s hard to win when you are counting on 9th and 10th graders. It’s okay when they are in a more supplemental role and coming off the bench. But I give them credit, they hit some shots, they played hard, and they played until the end.”
In the victory over S.K., Ponaganset senior guard Julia Castelli tossed in a season-high 17 points and dished out five assists, and Pierre-Louis also netted 17 points and added 11 rebounds. Adding 14 points and four steals was Yelechik, and also scoring 10 points and collecting nine rebounds was DeCesare.
Against Westerly, the Chieftains, who limited the Bulldogs to just 10 first-half points, Pierre-Louis delivered another double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. Castelli added nine points and senior forward Aleshia Tallion and DeCesare each had eight, and defensively, Nerney collected five steals and Yekelchik added four.
“We have a bunch of girls that know their roles,” Martinelli said. “They all play fast and they can all defend. The things that you should be able to do, they can do. Not all of them are the best shooters, but that’s not their role, and hopefully, some of them will be down the road.”
The Chieftains, who were scheduled to visit one-win East Providence on Wednesday night, will host undefeated N.K. on Friday at 7 p.m. The Spartans’ next game is next Tuesday night at home against La Salle.
At the halfway point of the season, “I think our experience has been great,” Martinelli added. “We’ve learned a lot. We’ve been in tough games, we’ve lost a couple, and won a couple. This is kind of where we were last year. Last year we had more experience, so we were able to win almost all the close games. This year, we’re learning it. We’ll see. Every night is a new challenge. Everybody here (in D-I) is good.”
