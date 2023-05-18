Ponaganset senior left fielder Rachael Sayler is 4-for-11 with four runs scored and four runs batted in during her team’s three-game win streak. The third-place Chieftains, who entered Wednesday’s action with a 9-3 record, will host second-place Mount Hope on Friday afternoon.
Ponaganset senior left fielder Rachael Sayler is 4-for-11 with four runs scored and four runs batted in during her team’s three-game win streak. The third-place Chieftains, who entered Wednesday’s action with a 9-3 record, will host second-place Mount Hope on Friday afternoon.
Ponaganset junior pitcher Chloe Barber raised her record to 6-2 in Monday afternoon’s 12-2 victory over Toll Gate by tossing two-hitter, as she struck out nine batters and allowed no walks or earned runs.
GLOCESTER – After dropping back-to-back nailbiters to two of its Division II rivals, the Ponaganset High softball team bounced back with a four-game win streak that helped the Chieftains stay among the top three teams in the standings.
After pounding out 14 hits in a 10-6 victory over Woonsocket last Thursday night at the Novans’ Cass Park, the Chieftains returned home on Monday afternoon and rolled to a 12-2 win over Toll Gate that was halted in the bottom of the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
And the good times continued on Wednesday afternoon at Barrington's Victory Field, as the Chieftains blanked the Eagles, 13-0, in another mercy-rule affair that was stopped after five innings.
The Chieftains, who launched their win streak with an 8-3 win over Narragansett on May 3, entered today’s action with a 10-3 record that's a half-game better than Johnston (9-3) and Westerly (10-4). East Greenwich (12-1) and Mount Hope (9-2) occupied the top two places in the standings, and the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team (8-4) rounded out the top six teams.
Ponaganset concluded last month with a 3-1 loss to Johnston that saw the Panthers’ ace pitcher, freshman Haley Boudreau, strike out 13 batters and limit the Chieftains to two hits.
The following week, the Chieftains absorbed a 4-3 defeat to South Kingstown that put the Rebels over the .500 mark. But two days later, they bounced back to defeat Narragansett, thanks to an outstanding outing in the circle from sophomore Maia Salvo and big days at the plate from senior Rachael Sayler and sophomore Ava Difiore, who teamed up to drive in five runs.
“We stopped playing together as a team,” Ponaganset head coach Mike Calenda said last week when asked about his team’s two-game slide. “But we bounced back and we’re playing really well right now.”
The Chieftains certainly played really well in their victory over the Novans, which saw them pound out a season-high 14 hits, including a three-run homer by Salvo that highlighted a seven-run rally in the top of the first inning. Collecting multiple hits for the Chieftains were sophomores Kyla Angell and Jillian Baris, Sayler, and Difiore.
In Monday’s win over Toll Gate, junior pitcher Chloe Barber tossed a five-inning two-hitter, as she struck out nine batters and allowed no walks or earned runs. Toll Gate’s unearned runs came in the top of the first, but the Chieftains answered back with three-run rallies in the first and third innings and never looked back.
Ponaganset only collected eight hits in the game, but took advantage of five errors. Sophomore Isabella Rambone went 2-for-2 with two runs batted in to lead the offense; DiFiore also drove in two runs, Salvo walked three times, Sayler scored three runs, and freshman Cora Miller and Baris tripled.
Salvo and Baris were the players of the game in their Chieftains' victory over the Eagles, as Salvo pitched a three-hitter that saw her whiff eight batters, walk none, and face three batters above the minimum, and Baris, who was the leadoff batter, went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.
Two seniors who also stepped up in this game were Emily Patterson, who went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, and catcher Kileigh Hodgkins, who singled, doubled, and scored twice. DiFiore also legged out a two-run triple late in the contest, and along with Salvo, scored twice.
The Chieftains will host Mount Hope in what could be a playoff preview on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Ponaganset will then wrap up its regular-season schedule next Tuesday by hosting Portsmouth.
“Mount Hope will be a good test for us,” added Calenda. “We’re going to give them a run for their money.”
