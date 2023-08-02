PAWTUCKET – One of the largest turnouts in the event’s history – 14 teams in the ages 7-8 division — will take the field for the 23rd annual Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Baseball Tournament, which begins on Saturday at Slater Park’s Cosimini, Ruthowski, and Horan Fields.
Last year, the tournament contained 11 ballclubs, including the host team, Darlington/Pawtucket, and two-time tournament champion North Providence. Cumberland, Portsmouth, Smithfield, Barrington, King Philip, Lincoln, and Rumford have played in this tournament for a long time; Scituate-Foster and Woonsocket are back for their third seasons, and this year’s newcomers are Exeter/West Greenwich, Cranston Western, and Johnston.
Each team will play three pool play games, and the top eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15. The semifinals are expected to be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, and the championship game will be two nights later.
The action begins on Saturday at 10 a.m., with Exeter/West Greenwich playing Woonsocket at Cosimini Field, Portsmouth taking on Scituate-Foster at Ruthowski, and Cranston Western facing Cumberland at Horan. At 12:30 p.m., Barrington will take on Smithfield at Cosimini and Johnston and King Philip will square off at Ruthowski, and at 3 p.m., Darlington/Pawtucket will contest Rumford at Cosimini and Lincoln will play North Providence at Ruthowski.
Pool play will continue next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights, with each team playing one game, and the pool play finales are scheduled for next Saturday.
