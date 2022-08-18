Woonsocket’s Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan tried to break the 23-year-old state records in the 12-pound and 16-pound hammer events last week, but came up short in both events. In the 12-pound hammer, Robinson-O’Hagan’s throw was 246 feet, two inches, and in the 16-pound event, he delivered a throw of 209-8.
Woonsocket’s Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan wears the gold medal he won earlier this month at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia by taking first place in the men’s six-kilogram shot put with a PR throw of 20.73 meters (68 feet, 1/4 inch).
PROVIDENCE – Becoming a world champion in the shot put earlier this month at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia was truly a marvelous accomplishment for Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, but the Woonsocket All-American thrower has his sights on bigger and better accolades down the road.
“There are a lot more world championships to go,” he noted. “I wanted to win this and I’m happy I won it, but it’s U20s. I want to win a real world championship. And I’m talking Olympics. I really want to win that one, so if that one comes out, you’ll probably see a lot happier dude.”
Three days after returning home from Colombia, the University of Mississippi-bound Robinson-O’Hagan decided to head to Providence’s Conley Stadium last Wednesday, Aug. 10, with Woonsocket throws coach Marc Piette and four members of the Woonsocket High girls’ track and field team for the fifth installment of the Ocean State Hammerheads’ seven-week summer throwing series.
Before receiving congratulations from the throwers and coaches on hand for his remarkable performance in Colombia, Robinson-O’Hagan took a few minutes to talk to the media, show off his gold medal, and discuss everything from the world meet to the next step in his career at Ole Miss, and yes, the opportunity to compete and do some damage at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
But the recent Woonsocket High graduate, who raised plenty of eyebrows by winning an astounding nine national titles in a five-month stretch this year, didn’t show up at Conley Stadium to engage in a meet-and-greet event.
Recognizing that last week’s meet could be the final time in his career he ever competes in his home state, Robinson-O’Hagan tried to shatter a few more records in the shot put and hammer before boarding a flight to Mississippi on Monday to begin his collegiate throwing and academic career.
Competing in four events, he was able to break his own state and New England records in only one of them – the 16-pound shot put – as his throw of 57 feet, 11¾ inches topped his PR by six inches. Robinson-O’Hagan also went after his state record in the 12-pound shot put, but he delivered a throw of 67-3¾ that was 16¾ inches off his mark.
In the two hammer events, Robinson-O’Hagan drew a lot of attention, as he was looking to break the 12-pound and 16-pound records that had been established by former Bishop Hendricken standout Jacob Freeman in 1999, but he came up short in both attempts.
In the 12-pound event, Robinson-O’Hagan, whose PR of 250-9 is the best throw in the nation this year (and seventh-best among the nation’s all-time leaders), aired out a throw of 246-2 that was more than seven feet away from Freeman’s record of 253-3, which is the fifth-best all-time in the U.S.
The 16-pound event saw Robinson-O’Hagan, whose PR of 214-6 is the nation’s third-best all-time, unleash a throw of 209-8, but it fell short of Freeman’s record of 216-2, which is the second-best all-time mark.
It was a bittersweet meet for Robinson-O’Hagan, who eight days earlier, was proudly standing atop the awards podium inside Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium, sporting a gold medal after winning the men’s six-kilogram shot put with a PR throw of 20.73 meters (68 feet, 1/4 inch).
Ranked ninth in the event, but sitting in third place after the qualifying round, Robinson-O’Hagan took the lead and set another PR with his firsr throw of 20.30 meters (66 feet, 6 inches).
His fourth throw of the finals soon clinched the world title and allowed him to catapult over the runner-up finisher, Jamaica’s Kobe Lawrence, whose throw was 20.58 meters, and the favorite, Germany’s Tizian Noah Lauria, who placed third at 20.55.
“I just felt like I had it in me and I could throw it further,” added Robinson-O’Hagan, who admitted that when he delivered his 68-foot-¼ throw, “I didn’t even get to see it. I was turning, and I thought I fouled it, but it ended up being a legal throw and I was happy with it.”
“I wanted to beat (Lawrence and Lauria) and I wanted to show that I’m representing the U.S. early (in my career),” he continued. “(Lawrence) PR-ed, but (Lauria) did not, and I think it’s because I came out hot and put the the pressure on him.”
Two days later, Robinson-O’Hagan was hoping to medal in the six-kilogram hammer, but because he was unable to practice that event as much as he worked on the shot put, he settled for eighth place with a throw of 73.05 meters (239 feet, seven inches).
“I didn’t end up practicing the hammer much down there,” he said. “I only practiced it once out of six days of being there. I had one throw in the (qualifying round) and then the finals. As you could tell, I threw almost 240, which was good, but I usually end up PR-ing in mostly every other meet.”
