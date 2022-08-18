PROVIDENCE – Becoming a world champion in the shot put earlier this month at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia was truly a marvelous accomplishment for Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, but the Woonsocket All-American thrower has his sights on bigger and better accolades down the road.

“There are a lot more world championships to go,” he noted. “I wanted to win this and I’m happy I won it, but it’s U20s. I want to win a real world championship. And I’m talking Olympics. I really want to win that one, so if that one comes out, you’ll probably see a lot happier dude.”

