Making the out at third
North Providence third baseman Orlando Rivas Jr., #5, gets ready to step on third base after fielding a grounder for the final out of the top of the second inning of Thursday afternoon's Division II baseball game against St. Raphael Academy. The runner is Lex Chamorro, and the shortstop is Ronnie Paux. The Cougars defeated the Saints, 3-1.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High baseball team picked up a just-what-the-doctor-ordered victory on Thursday afternoon, and the Cougars did so on their home turf against one of the Division II's unbeaten teams.

Facing St. Raphael Academy, North Providence junior southpaw Noah Frezza delivered one of the finest outings of his high school career by pitching a five-hitter, and sacrifice flies by senior Ryan Pallotta and sophomore Tony Abed proved to be the difference in the game and helped the Cougars topple the Saints, 3-1, in a 77-minute contest.

