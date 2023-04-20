North Providence third baseman Orlando Rivas Jr., #5, gets ready to step on third base after fielding a grounder for the final out of the top of the second inning of Thursday afternoon's Division II baseball game against St. Raphael Academy. The runner is Lex Chamorro, and the shortstop is Ronnie Paux. The Cougars defeated the Saints, 3-1.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High baseball team picked up a just-what-the-doctor-ordered victory on Thursday afternoon, and the Cougars did so on their home turf against one of the Division II's unbeaten teams.
Facing St. Raphael Academy, North Providence junior southpaw Noah Frezza delivered one of the finest outings of his high school career by pitching a five-hitter, and sacrifice flies by senior Ryan Pallotta and sophomore Tony Abed proved to be the difference in the game and helped the Cougars topple the Saints, 3-1, in a 77-minute contest.
The victory raised the Cougars' record to 2-4, which amazingly, has them tied for first place in their four-team subdivision with another two-win team, Chariho. Johnston owns a 1-5 record and Burrillville is winless.
"This was a very big win," said NP head coach Paul Rizzo. "We have to get better as the season goes on and start winning games now. A third of our season is already done, so we have to start picking it up."
The Cougars' victory over the Saints was their third over SRA in a little over a year. NP had swept its home-and-away series with the Saints last April, but SRA went on to win 13 of its next 15 games.
Frezza struck out six batters, walked one, and only allowed one batter to reach base over his final four innings of work, "and I think in his last start (last Friday at East Providence), he had five walks and hit a batter," added NP head coach Paul Rizzo.
"But he only had that walk and I think we made only one error," added Rizzo. "I'm always talking about playing clean baseball, and when we do that, we're going to a have a good chance to win games. But what a game by Noah. That was vintage Noah. He was unbelievable."
The Cougars only collected four hits off SRA junior pitcher Daniel Wulf, who was making his first varsity start on the mound, but two of them came off the bat of senior Jatin Patel. Playing in his first game of the season, he singled, tripled, and scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on Abed's sacrifice fly.
"That was a big run because (SRA) had 9-1-2 coming up in the seventh," added Rizzo.
The Saints, who dipped to 5-1, scored their run in the top of the third on a suicide squeeze bunt by Tyler Tremblay, but the Cougars took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning when Gianluca Albanese raced home on a wild pitch and Pallotta lofted his sacrifice fly to score sophomore Ronnie Paux.
Senior catcher Mike Ficocelli and Paux collected the Cougars' other hits, and Ficocelli has hit safely in all six of the Cougars' games this season.
The Cougars were coming off a 2-0 loss on the road to Tiverton on Tuesday afternoon, which also took less than 80 minutes to complete. Tiverton sophomore Kyle Rogers pitched a three-hitter and NP sophomore Vin Pontarelli delivered a four-hitter, but the Tigers broke a scoreless tie by scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth.
"Vinny pitched a great game," said Rizzo, who received two hits from junior Orlando Rivas Jr. "It was probably one of his best games in two years."
The Cougars are back in action on Saturday at noon with a game against Middletown, which is 4-2, at the Gaudet Middle School's athletic complex.
(Valley Breeze Sports Writer Kayla Panu contributed to this story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.