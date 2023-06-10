The players and coaches on the Lincoln High boys' volleyball team pose for a picture with their Division II plaque after defeating Cranston West in four sets on Friday night at Rhode Island College for their program's first championship. The win was the eighth in a row for the Lions.
PROVIDENCE – The Lincoln High boys' volleyball team's rags-to-riches story struck gold – championship gold – on Friday night.
Once owners of a 1-6 record, the Lions pulled off the greatest turnout in their program's history by winning their eight straight match, and 11th in their last 12, by spiking Cranston West, 3-1, before a full house at Rhode Island College's Murray Center for the program's first Division II title in its 21-year history.
After watching a 15-10 lead slip away in the opening set and the Falcons rally back to net a 25-19 victory, the Lions turned up the juice over the final three sets and played some of their best volleyball of the season to win the final three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-15, and 25-17.
"I am just so proud of them," said head coach Lyndsey Sweeney, whose team entered this season not only promoted from D-III, but also dealing with the loss of eight players to graduation. "I'm impressed with this group of boys. I knew that they had the athleticism; it was just locking in, trusting the process, and learning all year long."
"They had heart, and they showed so much heart the past few matches," she added. "They worked hard and they never gave up."
Three players who helped guide the Lions' basketball team to a 16-win season this past winter, senior outside hitter Will Denio, senior middle hitter Tyler Dickinson, and junior outside hitter Wayne McNamara, sparked Lincoln at the net.
Junior setter Austin Noel turned in a near-flawless match and led the way in the assists department, and also playing well were junior libero Jacques Guerrier, sophomore hitter Tyler Biddle, and sophomore middle hitter Jackson Colton.
The loss was clearly a stunning one for the Falcons, who came into this match with a 15-2 record and had lost its two matches in five sets to regular-season champion Barrington and 3rd-place Westerly.
The Falcons had also dropped just nine sets in their 17 matches, and not counting the two times they lost in the winner-take-all 15-point sets of their defeats to the Eagles and Bulldogs, they were held to fewer than 18 points only twice.
The Lions rolled into this match riding a great wave of momentum from their 3-2 victory in the semifinals just 48 hours earlier at Barrington High over the Eagles, which was 16-1 and winners of 11 straight matches.
Led by McNamara's 20 kills, the Lions stunned the Eagles by scores of 25-22, 23-25, 20-25, 25-16, 17-15. In the final set, they were down by a 14-13 score and on the verge of losing the match, but they scored four of the next five points.
(Read more about this game in the Valley Breeze's next edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.