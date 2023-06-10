Lincoln volleyball team wins title

The players and coaches on the Lincoln High boys' volleyball team pose for a picture with their Division II plaque after defeating Cranston West in four sets on Friday night at Rhode Island College for their program's first championship. The win was the eighth in a row for the Lions.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PROVIDENCE – The Lincoln High boys' volleyball team's rags-to-riches story struck gold – championship gold – on Friday night.

Once owners of a 1-6 record, the Lions pulled off the greatest turnout in their program's history by winning their eight straight match, and 11th in their last 12, by spiking Cranston West, 3-1, before a full house at Rhode Island College's Murray Center for the program's first Division II title in its 21-year history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.