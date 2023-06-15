PROVIDENCE – The Lincoln High boys’ volleyball team’s rags-to-riches story struck gold – championship gold – on Friday night.
Once owners of a 1-6 record, the Lions pulled off the greatest turnout in their program’s history by winning their eight straight match – and 11th in their last 12 – by spiking Cranston West, 3-1, in the Division II finals and securing the program’s first championship in its 21-year history before a full house at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center.
After watching a 15-10 lead slip away in the opening set and the Falcons rally back to net a 25-19 victory, the Lions turned up the juice over the final three sets and played some of their best volleyball of the season to claim the final three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-15, and 25-17.
“This feels awesome,” said senior outside hitter Will Denio. “There’s no better feeling. Starting the season 1-6 and then coming out and winning a championship? I didn’t even think we were going to be here at the beginning of the season.”
“I am just so proud of this group of boys,” said head coach Lyndsey Sweeney, whose team entered this season not only promoted from D-III, but also dealing with the loss of eight players to graduation. “I’m impressed with them. I knew that they had the athleticism; it was just locking in, trusting the process, and learning all year long.”
“They had heart, and they showed so much heart the past few matches,” she added. “They worked hard and they never gave up.”
The championship also helped erase some of the sting from last year’s playoffs, which saw the Lions rule the D-III’s regular season by netting a 16-0 record, but get upset in five sets in the semifinals by a .500 team, Exeter/West Greenwich.
“Last year, we were the favorites going in and we couldn’t finish the job,” said senior middle hitter Tyler Dickinson, who plans to continue his volleyball career at Rivier University in Nashua, N.H. “But we still moved up a division and just put in the work everyday and got better, and to win (the championship) just feels incredible.”
“We worked so much on mentality training,” added Sweeney. “We didn’t want what happened last year to come back and haunt us, so we worked hard on that.”
The loss was clearly a stunning one for the Falcons, who came into this match with a 15-2 record and had lost its two matches in five sets to regular-season champion Barrington and 3rd-place Westerly.
The Falcons had also dropped just nine sets in their 17 matches, and not counting the two times they lost in the winner-take-all 15-point sets of their defeats to the Eagles and Bulldogs, they were held to fewer than 18 points only twice.
But the Lions simply dominated the final three sets. They grabbed leads of 5-0, 16-6, and 20-12 in the second set, 11-3 and 19-7 in the third, and 11-4 and 20-13 in the fourth, and the Thunderbolts had no answers for them.
“We had the energy and we were just focused,” Denio said about the final three sets. “We knew all along that we were the better team, and we just had to come through and come out on top.”
As for their loss in the opening set, “we had a little bit of nerves and we were still kind of getting used to the gym,” admitted Denio. “But the coaches told us, ‘It’s just another game. We have to get fired up, and we have to come out and play our game,’ and we did.”
Denio, Dickinson, and junior outside hitter Wayne McNamara had helped guide the Lions’ basketball team to a 16-win season this past winter, and last Friday, they led the way at the net. Junior setter Austin Noel turned in a near-flawless match and had a big night in the assists department, and also playing well were junior libero Jacques Guerrier, sophomore hitter Tyler Biddle, and sophomore middle hitter Jackson Colton.
The Lions also rolled into this match riding a great wave of momentum from their 3-2 victory in the semifinals just 48 hours earlier at Barrington High over the Eagles, which was 16-1 and winners of 11 straight matches.
Led by McNamara’s 20 kills, the Lions stunned the Eagles by scores of 25-22, 23-25, 20-25, 25-16, 17-15. In the final set, they were down by a 14-13 score and on the verge of losing the match, but they scored four of the next five points.
“My stomach was in knots,” Sweeney said when asked about the dramatic final game. “But the weirdest thing is that I never got nervous during that game, and after that match, I knew that we had the mentality to finish tonight’s match. They never gave up, and even when they were down 14-13, they were like, ‘We want this more,’ and they went out and won that match. I’m just so proud of these kids.”
“Barrington’s one hell of a team,” added Denio. “They’re really good, and to battle them, go five (sets) with them, and come out on top really felt great. And to come out tonight and knock off another top seed just felt awesome.”
