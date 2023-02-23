PROVIDENCE – After falling in the 55-meter finals and suffering a broken foot during last season’s RIIL Girls’ Indoor Track & Field Championships, North Smithfield High senior Bethany Marsella found redemption at last Saturday afternoon’s state meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

Marsella came back to win the state title in that event, and did so in dominant fashion, as she broke her school record with a time of 8.67 seconds that easily topped the runner-up finisher, West Warwick High freshman Lisa Raye, by 0.34 of a second.

