PROVIDENCE – After falling in the 55-meter finals and suffering a broken foot during last season’s RIIL Girls’ Indoor Track & Field Championships, North Smithfield High senior Bethany Marsella found redemption at last Saturday afternoon’s state meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Marsella came back to win the state title in that event, and did so in dominant fashion, as she broke her school record with a time of 8.67 seconds that easily topped the runner-up finisher, West Warwick High freshman Lisa Raye, by 0.34 of a second.
In the process, she became the fifth athlete in school history to claim an individual state championship, joining gymnast Donna Ferra, who captured three straight all-around RIIL titles from 1981-83, swimmer Sara Gendron, who won the 100-yard butterfly title in 2018, Aidan Beauchemin (2021) and Matt Stamatelatos (2022), who each won indoor and outdoor titles in the hurdles (Stamatelatos graduated with a school-record four championships).
“That is an insane accomplishment,” Marsella said.
Last year, things were falling into place for Marsella, as she easily qualified for the finals in the 55-meter hurdles during the state meet, but in the middle of that race, she caught her foot on a hurdle, fell onto the track, and ended up breaking her foot.
“I couldn’t continue,” Marsella said. “I was in a boot for about four to six weeks and I didn’t recover until the end of outdoor season, but I just kind of pushed through it and kept working.”
During last outdoor season, she placed third in the 100-meter hurdles in the state meet in 16.06 seconds, and while she was happy with that performance, last Saturday’s victory left her stunned.
“It means the world to me,” she said. “I’ve been training for this for so long. Last year was a big upset, so I came into this year trying to make up for that, and I got a PR and I got my goal. That’s all I could have asked for.”
Marsella entered the state meet with a school-record time of 8.92 seconds in the hurdles, but she definitely outdid herself last Saturday. In the preliminary round, she earned the top seed in the finals with a time of 8.70 seconds that topped the next fastest time by 0.28 of a second, which was turned in by Raye.
“It’s really just a dream come true,” Marsella said after the win. “I don’t have words right now because I’m so tired and just in shock. I’ve been working with my teammates, trying to fix my form and help me with my block starts and everything.”
Marsella earned the trifecta by winning Sullivan Division, Small Schools, and state championships in her hurdles. She said as soon as she finished last Saturday’s championship race, she was relieved, as she had been holding onto that for the whole year.
“I fixed it,” she said. “I made up for what happened last year. I’m just so relieved.”
The 35th annual New England Championships, which will take place on Saturday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass., and the New Balance National Championships, which is the following weekend at New Balance’s new track facility in Boston, are on deck for Marsella before her final outdoor season.
Marsella has not committed to a college yet, but she hopes to continue running and competing. She said she has been looking into three different schools, but has not made a final decision yet.
Marsella holds all her teammates in high regard, including the members of the boys’ team, who she has been training with for the past two years, as well as her brother, Ray, who graduated last year from NSHS, earned multiple Second-Team All-State honors in the outdoor 110-meter hurdles, and taught her how to hurdle.
“Every single one of my teammates means the world to me, and they really just brought me to where I am today,” she said.
Two local athletes also earned Second-Team All-State honors by placing second in their respective events, Mount Saint Academy junior Emmy Belvin and Woonsocket sophomore Bella Piette.
Belvin delivered the best performance by a member of the MSC girls’ team in more than a decade, as she took second place in the 1,000 meters in a time of 3:02.84 and fourth in the 1,500 in 4:45.89.
Piette placed second in the 20-pound weight with a personal-best throw of 47 feet, 5 3/4 inches that broke her old PR by 10 1/4 inches and moved her into 19th place in the national rankings. Her classmate, Adelaide Caron, also placed sixth in that event with a throw of 43 feet, 5 1/2 inches.
Piette and Caron will be back in action at the New England Weight Championships next Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the PCTA facility.
In the boys’ meet, Mount Saint Charles junior Ethan Fadden placed seventh in the 1,000 in a time of 2:42.84 and the 1,500 in 4:11.89. North Smithfield junior Nick Lamoureux just missed stepping onto the awards podium, as he finished in a four-way tie for ninth place in the high jump with a 5-foot-10 leap and also placed ninth in the long jump with a 20-foot-1 leap.
Marsella’s school record, meanwhile, was the second of the week that was broken by the girls’ team. In the state junior varsity meet that took place last Thursday at the PCTA facility, the 4x800 team of juniors Eden Beauregard and Grace Lane and sophomores Madeline McCauley and Frances Tiner took first place in a time of 10:51 that shattered the old record by 13 seconds.
