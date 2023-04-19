EAST PROVIDENCE – It’s been five years since the North Providence High baseball team was unable to wrap up the first two weeks of its season with a winning record. But after dropping back-to-back games during their school vacation week to two Division II teams who are off to their best starts in years, the Cougars found themselves clinging to a 1-3 mark.

Three days after dropping an 8-2 decision at home to undefeated Ponaganset, the Cougars suffered a tough-to-swallow 5-4 loss to East Providence on an 87-degree afternoon last Friday on the Townies’ new turf field, which nearly reached triple digits in degrees in the latter innings.

