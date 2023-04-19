North Providence runner Ronnie Paux tags up and scores on a sacrifice fly to center field in the top of the fourth inning of last Friday afternoon’s Division II showdown against East Providence on the Townies’ campus. Paux went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, but the Cougars suffered a 5-4 loss.
North Providence junior pitcher Noah Frezza turned in a solid outing in a losing cause in last Friday afternoon’s 5-4 loss to East Providence. Frezza worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed six base hits and three earned runs.
EAST PROVIDENCE – It’s been five years since the North Providence High baseball team was unable to wrap up the first two weeks of its season with a winning record. But after dropping back-to-back games during their school vacation week to two Division II teams who are off to their best starts in years, the Cougars found themselves clinging to a 1-3 mark.
Three days after dropping an 8-2 decision at home to undefeated Ponaganset, the Cougars suffered a tough-to-swallow 5-4 loss to East Providence on an 87-degree afternoon last Friday on the Townies’ new turf field, which nearly reached triple digits in degrees in the latter innings.
And both losses were equally frustrating. The loss to Ponaganset saw the Chieftains score five times in the top of the first inning, with four coming on a grand slam homer by senior Evan Gray that hit the top of the fence in left field and bounced over it for the game’s most significant hit.
The defeat to the Townies, meanwhile, saw the Cougars bravely battle back from a 3-1 deficit after three innings of play, but the hosts break a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-out throwing error.
That error was the third of the afternoon for the Townies, who improved to 3-1, and NP’s miscues, along with a few untimely walks by southpaw starting pitcher Noah Frezza, helped East Providence scratch out its runs.
“We’re a work in progress,” added NP head coach Paul Izzo. “I hope that we keep getting better as the year goes on, but we just can’t afford to make any errors or walk anybody. I know (errors and walks) are part of the game, but we pitch to contact and we have a good defense, and if we make plays, we should be successful.”
Frezza suffered the loss on the mound, as he worked the first 5 2/3 innings, struck out three batters, and scattered six singles and three earned runs. But he also walked five batters and hit another with a pitch, and three of the players who walked and the hit batsman crossed the plate with E.P.’s first four runs.
“Noah pitched a great game,” said Rizzo, “but it just seemed like any time he’d give up a walk here or there, they would all come around to score.”
Offensively, senior catcher Mike Ficocelli led the way by going 3-for-3 with a run-scoring single in the top of the first inning, and Frezza aided his cause by going 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly to center field in the fourth that cut E.P.’s lead to 3-2 and a two-out RBI triple into the corner in right in the sixth that drove in Ficocelli and tied the score at 4-4.
Minutes later, Frezza scored the go-ahead run on an infield single by junior third baseman Orlando Rivas Jr., who used a headfirst slide to beat a close throw to the bag.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, the hosts struck for the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the inning, when with two outs, E.P. took advantage of a walk, a wild pitch, a run-scoring double to left by junior Kyler Lorenz, and NP’s untimely throwing error.
The Cougars also received a base hit, a double, and two runs scored from sophomore shortstop Ronnie Paux and the defensive play of the game from Rivas. With one gone and the bases loaded in the fourth, Rivas turned in an unassisted double play by catching a line drive and instantly stepping on third to nab a runner who took a big lead.
While the Cougars collected nine hits in that contest, they only produced four in their loss to the Chieftains, with two of them being doubles by Ficocelli and Frezza. NP also received 4 2/3 innings of solid relief from sophomore Tony Abed.
Of the Cougars’ 13 hits last week, 12 came from the second through fifth batters in their lineup. The other five spots were a combined 1-for-29 with 13 strikeouts and two walks.
The Cougars, who were scheduled to visit Tiverton on Tuesday afternoon, will host St. Raphael Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m.
