WEST WARWICK – North Providence High junior throwers Elaina Furtado-Rahill, Eva St-Germain, and Jonelle English stepped onto the awards podium at last Saturday’s Class B girls’ outdoor track and field meet by placing in the top five of their respective events at West Warwick High.
Six days after winning the Northern Division championship in the javelin, Furtado-Rahill claimed the Class B title in that event with a throw of 111 feet, two inches. Not only did that throw outdistance the runner-up finisher by more than 17 feet, but it fell 38 inches of breaking the school record.
St-Germain, meanwhile, took fourth place in the discus with a throw of 97-9, and English placed fifth in the javelin with a throw of 81-6 and eighth in the shot put with a throw of 28-1 1/2.
Also earning a spot on the podium for the Cougars was their 4x400 relay team of junior Emma Borkman, sophomore Sophie Intrieri, and freshmen Rohey Joof and Olivia Grace Gemma, which finished sixth in 4:35.43,
The boys’ team’s top finishers were junior Connor Malone, who finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 18 seconds; the 4x400 relay team of senior Jevon Melendez, juniors George Gborkorquelie and Mitchell Duhamel, and sophomore Colin Roderick, which placed seventh in 3:52.98, and the 4x100 relay team of juniors Wahabu Kamara and Vince Harris, sophomore Amarion Taylor, and Melendez, which took eighth place in 47.8 seconds.
Most of the athletes who fared well at the class meet will compete at the state championship meet on Saturday, June 4, at Brown Stadium, but on Saturday at 10 a.m., the Cougars will be in action at two invitational meets. The boys’ team will take part in the Bishop Hendricken Invitational, and the girls will participate in the Mount Pleasant Invitational.
