North Providence senior Conner Malone, shown competing in the 110-meter hurdles during last Saturday’s state championship meet at Mount Pleasant High’s Conley Stadium, will continue his academic and track and field career this fall at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
PROVIDENCE – North Providence High seniors Elaine Furtado-Rahill and Eva St-Germain wrapped up their high school track and field careers by finishing in the top 12 of their throwing events at last Saturday afternoon’s state championship meet at Mount Pleasant High’s Conley Stadium.
Furtado-Rahill took 10th place in the girls’ javelin with a 92-foot throw, and St-Germain tied for 10th place in the girls’ discus with a throw of 98 feet, seven inches.
In the boys’ 300-meter hurdles, NP junior Colin Roderick took 15th place in 45.63 seconds, and Roderick and senior Conner Malone also finished in the top 20 in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles.
Prior to this meet, the RIIL Junior Varsity Championships took place, and a few members of the girls’ team were able to place in the top eight of their events in their meet at Conley Stadium.
The Cougars, who placed 10th out of 30 teams, saw senior Jonelle English lead the way by taking second place in the shot put with a throw of 31-1 and fifth in the javelin with a throw of 84-1.
St-Germain also finished second in the discus with a throw of 92-3, and adding fourth places were sophomore Olivia Grace Gemma in the 300-meter hurdles (53.51 seconds) and the 4x400 relay team (4:36.51).
