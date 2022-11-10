JOHNSTON – One of the greatest seasons in the history of the Gallagher Middle School girls’ soccer program was unable to end in the glow of championship glory.

Facing Kickemuit Middle School in the state finals and in a battle of undefeated teams, Gallagher fell short in its bid to win its first RIPCOA title in nine years and suffered a hard-fought 2-0 loss late Thursday night at Johnston High’s Polisena Stadium.

