The players on the Gallagher Middle School girls' soccer team, which not only captured the Northern Division regular-season title with a 12-0-1 record, but also won three games in a row in the playoffs to reach the state championship game for the third time since 2013, are, in front from left, Tiana Cost, Hope Myers, Reanna Romano, goalkeeper Grace Keenan, Adalyn Domenico, and Madison Smith; in back row, Annabelle Lally, Keila Monteiro, Ryen Connell, Kolbie Joachim, Katie Monteiro, Reilly Maguire, Giada Lanzieri, Camille Robitaille, Chloe Albaret, Rori Rossi, Lexi Johnson-McMahon, Maddie Bose, Ryleigh Canton, Dylan Wolf, and Savannah Farrar.
Gallagher Middle School goalkeeper Grace Keenan dives to her right to stop a shot in the second half of last Thursday night's state championship game. Keenan stopped 13 shots, but Kickemuit ended up winning the game, 2-0.
The players on the Gallagher Middle School girls' soccer team, which not only captured the Northern Division regular-season title with a 12-0-1 record, but also won three games in a row in the playoffs to reach the state championship game for the third time since 2013, are, in front from left, Tiana Cost, Hope Myers, Reanna Romano, goalkeeper Grace Keenan, Adalyn Domenico, and Madison Smith; in back row, Annabelle Lally, Keila Monteiro, Ryen Connell, Kolbie Joachim, Katie Monteiro, Reilly Maguire, Giada Lanzieri, Camille Robitaille, Chloe Albaret, Rori Rossi, Lexi Johnson-McMahon, Maddie Bose, Ryleigh Canton, Dylan Wolf, and Savannah Farrar.
Gallagher Middle School goalkeeper Grace Keenan dives to her right to stop a shot in the second half of last Thursday night's state championship game. Keenan stopped 13 shots, but Kickemuit ended up winning the game, 2-0.
JOHNSTON – One of the greatest seasons in the history of the Gallagher Middle School girls’ soccer program was unable to end in the glow of championship glory.
Facing Kickemuit Middle School in the state finals and in a battle of undefeated teams, Gallagher fell short in its bid to win its first RIPCOA title in nine years and suffered a hard-fought 2-0 loss late Thursday night at Johnston High’s Polisena Stadium.
Kickemuit, which captured the Eastern Division championship with a 9-0 mark, allowed just one goal during the regular season and averaged slightly over six per contest. The Warren-based school reached the title match by posting a 1-0 victory over also-undefeated Lincoln in the semifinals and a 3-1 win over Burrillville in the quarters.
As Lincoln and Burrillville did, Gallagher played very well defensively, especially goalkeeper Grace Keenan, who stopped 13 shots “under heavy pressure,” noted Gallagher head coach Myles Walsh, and Reanna Romano and Hope Myers on the back line.
“It was a good year,” said Walsh, whose team won the Central Division title with a 10-0-1 record that was two points better than Warwick Vets (9-0-2). “I’m very pleased. When we started this year, our defense hadn’t really played before. I didn’t know what kind of defense we’d have, but we ended up with a really good one.”
Three players that stood out for Kickemuit were its center midfielders, Emma Goglia and Kendra Ascoli, and striker Sara Nencka, who set up her team’s first goal 5:51 into the game and tucked in an unassisted goal with 13 1/2 minutes to play in the contest.
Nencka slid a nice cross pass across Gallagher’s net to midfielder Aubrey Cummings, who buried a shot into the lower right corner of the net to give Kickemuit a 1-0 lead. And after she lined a shot over the crossbar with 15 minutes left in the game, Nencka came back to score on a partial breakaway, as she drew Keenan out of the net and slipped a shot behind her.
After Necka doubled her team’s lead, Gallagher, which also received solid play from Maddie Bose, Katia Monteiro, and Chloe Albaret, did everything it could to get back in the contest. Gallagher, which took six shots in the game, blasted three in the final 3 1/2 minutes, but was unable to find the back of the net.
Gallagher, which has a dozen 8th-graders on its talented roster, was making its third trip to the finals since 2013. A day before taking on Kickemuit, the Smithfield-based team reached the finals by netting a 2-0 win over Chariho in the semis at the Boyle Athletic Complex. Bose scored the first goal and Monteiro added the second off a free kick.
Gallagher also edged Cole in the quarterfinal round, 2-1, and upset-minded Narragansett in their playoff opener, 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.