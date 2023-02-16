Gallagher Middle School wrestlers

The second-year Gallagher Middle School wrestling team not only notched a 7-1 dual-meet record in Division II, but also placed 17th out of 39 schools at the RIPCOA state championship meet that was held earlier this month at North Kingstown High.

“Things are going great,” reported head coach Brendon Vallee, whose assistant coaches were Roupen Bastajian, who graduated from Smithfield High last spring, wrestled for the Sentinels, and took sixth place in the 170-pound weight class at last year’s state meet, and youth wrestling coach Scott York. “Most of the kids we have on the middle school team started wrestling for me at Professional Martial Arts for many years, which has been a huge help.”

