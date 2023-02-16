The second-year Gallagher Middle School wrestling team not only notched a 7-1 dual-meet record in Division II, but also placed 17th out of 39 schools at the RIPCOA state championship meet that was held earlier this month at North Kingstown High.
SMITHFIELD – The Gallagher Middle School wrestling team took a huge step forward in its second season as a RIPCOA program this winter, as the Wolf Pack not only posted a 7-1 dual-meet record in Division II, but also placed 17th out of 39 teams at the RIPCOA state championship meet on Saturday, Feb. 4, at North Kingstown High.
“Things are going great,” reported head coach Brendon Vallee, whose assistant coaches were Roupen Bastajian, who graduated from Smithfield High last spring, wrestled for the Sentinels, and took sixth place in the 170-pound weight class at last year’s state meet, and youth wrestling coach Scott York. “Most of the kids we have on the middle school team started wrestling for me at Professional Martial Arts for many years, which has been a huge help.”
“Five wrestlers from last year’s team are wrestling for SHS this year, and most of them are getting many varsity matches,” he continued. “I expect the high school team to see big results in the next few years once all these kids are up there.”
The Wolf Pack, which posted a 5-4 mark last winter in their inaugural season as a D-III team, welcomed 30 wrestlers to their program for the second year in a row and rolled out to a 7-0 start by topping (in order) Burrillville, Exeter/West Greenwich, Winman, Delsesto, Esek Hopkins, Riverside, and Gilbert Stuart.
But Gallagher suffered a 66-30 loss on Jan. 20 to Chariho, which not only went on to claim the division championship, but also the state title by scoring 260 points at the season-ending meet and placing 14 wrestlers among the top eight of their weight classes.
Gallagher, meanwhile, sent a dozen wrestlers to North Kingstown and saw three of them place in the top eight. Eighth-grader Dylan Ceprano led the way by placing fourth in the 133-pound weight class and posting a 4-2 record that included an amazing nine-second pin in his opening match and two second-round pins.
Seventh-grader Kaeden Manni took seventh place in the 205-pound class, and his classmate, Brody Drzal, placed eighth at 82 pounds. Manni pinned three wrestlers in 18, 14, and 23 seconds, and Drzal also delivered multiple pins.
Seventh-grader Ethan Cirelli also produced a 25-second pin and a second-round pin at 112 pounds, and 8th-grader Matthew Gorvett picked up a pair of victories at 140.
Scituate Middle School also had one of its wrestlers reach the awards podium, Aiden Grover, who finished eighth in the 119-pound class. He pinned three opponents in the losers’ bracket, including the first one in 22 seconds.
Gallagher was also in action at the RIPCOA Futures Championships that was held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Coventry High. Leading the way with third-place finishes were 7th-grader Hunter Kube (75 pounds), 6th-grader Tyler Ceprano (88), and 7th-grader Lucas Zwolinski (140), and finishing fourth were 6th-grader Gavin Cadoret (88) and 8th-grader Noel Lilly (205).
Gallagher’s first tournament of the year was the 10-team Cumberland Invitational on Jan. 15 at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center, and the Wolf Pack placed third for the best finish among the northern Rhode Island teams in attendance.
Dylan Ceprano took first place in the 133-pound class to lead Gallagher. Charles Campbell (129) and Cirelli (112) placed second, and Nicholas Ceprano (70), Jayden Duquette (180), Aiden Connell (109), and Damien Chaput (150) added third places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.