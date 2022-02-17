SMITHFIELD – First-year wrestling teams in middle or high school usually stumble out of the gates and take some time before they win their first few dual meets. But Gallagher Middle School’s inaugural squad bucked that trend in a big way this winter and ended its RIPCOA schedule with a 5-4 record.
“Our record was impressive for a new team, and it’s all because of the fact that we had nearly 30 kids on it,” said head coach Brendon Vallee. “It was truly a team effort. Despite many quarantines, we were able to move kids around to keep a full lineup where other teams did not. Most of our JV wrestlers were asked to step into the varsity lineup at times and did great.”
“Many of these kids have wrestled for me for years at my (Smithfield Youth Wrestling) club, so it was great to see them succeed in actual matches and tournaments,” added Vallee, who also praised volunteer coach Ozzie Leite, “who really brought us to the next level,” and former Smithfield High wrestling coach and athletic director Tony Torregrossa, “who was also pivotal in getting this team started.”
Gallagher wrapped up its fantastic season at the RIPCOA state championship meet on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Ponaganset High, and of the 14 wrestlers that the team brought to the meet, 119-pounder Cooper Pezzullo and 165-pounder Cohen Mahr delivered the top performances. Pezzullo took fifth place by posting a 4-2 mark that included two pins, and Mahr placed eighth, thanks to three straight pins in the consolation round.
Ben Johnson-McMahon also pinned two opponents in the 133-pound class. and also delivering pins in the tourney were Cathal Currid (100 pounds), Dylan Ceprano (112), Chris D’Andrea (126), Damien Chaput (140).
Only one wrestler from the area was able to take home a state championship, Scituate Middle School’s Drake Dumont, who posted a 4-0 record with two pins to capture the 150-pound title. The 8th-grader delivered a 25-second pin in the semifinals and a 10-8 victory over Martin’s Cameron Pedro in the finals.
Scituate only had one other wrestler at the meet, 8th-grader Damarien Ravenelle, who placed third in the 140-pound class. Ravenelle produced a 5-1 record that included three first-round pins, and he saved his best performance for the consolation finals by pinning Ponaganset’s Zachary Rocchio in 32 seconds.
As for Ponaganset, the Chieftains also saw four of their seven wrestlers place among the top eight in their classes and Trevor Harris lead the way by finishing third in the 70-pound class. He went 3-1 with three pins, including a 26-second pin in his first match and a third-round pin of Wickford’s Colin Vasaturo in the consolation finals.
Rocchio’s 4th-place finish saw him post a 3-2 record with two pins, including a 29-second pin in his first-round match. Lyric Picard won his first two matches on his way to a 6th-place finish at 180 pounds, and Ethan Hayter pinned three straight opponents in placing eighth at 112.
Nicholas Bailey was unable to step onto the award podium at 150 pounds, but he pinned three of his five opponents in the first round, including one in 20 seconds.
