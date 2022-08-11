NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Gator’s Pub Fall Volleyball League is currently seeking teams for its Sunday night and Thursday night Co-Ed B 6’s and Wednesday night’s Any 4’s divisions, which will begin play next month.
The league is again planning a seven-week season. The deadline for returning teams to reserve their spot in the league is Friday, Aug. 19.
