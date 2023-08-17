NORTH SMITHFIELD – Four more divisions in the Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League wrapped up their regular seasons last week, while the Tuesday’s Any 4’s and Co-ed ‘A’ division still needed an additional week to close out their schedules.
The Empire Spikes Back claimed the Thursday’s Co-ed ‘B’ regular-season title for the third year in a row. Also finishing in first place were Been There, Dug That in the Sunday’s Co-ed ‘B’ division and the MSC Washups in the Sunday’s Division II division, and sharing the Thursday’s Division II championship were Rough Sets and Guate.
The playoffs are currently underway in most of the divisions.
Here’s a look at the league’s standings in the Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday divisions:
Sunday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Been There, Dug That 36, Holy Blockamole! 35, How I Set Your Mother 32, Hit for Brains 31, Kiss My Ace 27, Swoleasaurus Rex 27, Spiker Birds 23, Sand Dollar 22, Fat Unicorns 21, Going Down For Riel 8, Block Party 5, Gam Gam’s Jabronies 3.
Sunday’s Division II – MSC Washups 40, Whack-A-Mole 38, Ugly, Yet Effective 30, All 4 Fun 27, Serves You Right 24, Tipsy Bitsy Spikers 22, Rough & Rowdy Crew 21, Chelna 20, Ball Busters 19, Gold Diggers 13, Honey Badgers 9, Serves Up 5.
Tuesday’s Any 4’s – Whomp Whomp 31, Ravenous Brewing Company 31, 50 Is The New 30! 25, Served On Ice 22, Glad To Be Back 19, Super Smash Bros 15, Affordable Dreams Home Improvement 13, Sandwedges 12.
Tuesday’s Co-ed ‘A’ – Scooby Snacks 31, At Least Buy Me Dinner First 27, Elephants 27, What’s the Vibe? 24, New Kids On The Block 19, Gator’s Pub 17, Chicken’s 17, Net Results 6.
Thursday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Empire Spikes Back 39, Miss Hit Wonders 30, Dinks & Drinks 25, Busters 23, Sets Ed 101 23, Serve-ivors 16, Paige Plumbing 15, Volley Parton’s 9.
Thursday’s Division II – Rough Sets 39, Guate 39, We Look Better Than We Play 23, Beach Money 22, Net Results 21, Served Hot 18, Kiss My Ace 11, Road House 7.
