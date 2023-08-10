The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League hosted its fourth Co-ed 4’s tournament of the summer on Saturday, July 29, and the players on the championship team were, from left, Fred Hoffer, Vickie Walters, Pam Legare, and Dave Braley. Walters was also on the team that won the third Co-ed 4’s tournament, and Braley played on the team that captured the second tourney.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Four of the 10 divisions in the Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League recently concluded their regular seasons and kicked off their playoffs on the restaurant’s popular outdoor sand courts.
Among the regular-season champions were Next Gen, which took first place for the third year in a row in the Monday’s Co-ed ‘B’ division, and Been There, Dug That, which won 41 matches for the second summer in a row to again capture the Wednesday’s Co-ed ‘B’ title.
Also placing first were the Beach Bums in the Monday’s Any 4’s division and Sand Dollar in the Wednesday’s Men’s ‘B’ division.
The Gator’s Pub Fall Volleyball League, meanwhile, will begin its season next month, and the league is currently seeking teams for its Sunday night and Thursday night Co-Ed ‘B’ 6’s and Wednesday night’s Any 4’s divisions, as well as its new Monday night Co-Ed ‘B’ 4’s division.
The league is again planning a seven-week season. The deadline for returning teams to reserve their spot in the league is Friday, Aug. 18.
Sunday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Holy Blockamole! 33, Been There, Dug That 33, How I Set Your Mother 31, Hit for Brains 28, Kiss My Ace 27, Swoleasaurus Rex 25, Spiker Birds 23, Fat Unicorns 20, Sand Dollar 19, Going Down For Riel 7, Gam Gam’s Jabronies 3, Block Party 3.
Sunday’s Division II – MSC Washups 37, Whack-A-Mole 35, Ugly, Yet Effective 29, All 4 Fun 27, Serves You Right 22, Tipsy Bitsy Spikers 21, Rough & Rowdy Crew 20, Chelna 18, Ball Busters 17, Gold Diggers 12, Honey Badgers 8, Serves Up 5.
Monday’s Any 4’s – Beach Bums 34, A Case of the Monday’s 32, Gator’s Pub 30, That’s What She Set 28, Small Ones 22, The 4 Of Us 18, Out of Bounds 9, Over On Four 7.
Monday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Next Gen 38, Heavy Hitters 37, Special Delivery 29, Misfits 23, Bump ‘N’ Grind 16, Chewblocka 15, Bootie Cuties 12, Rough Sets 10.
Tuesday’s Any 4’s – Whomp Whomp 30, Ravenous Brewing Company 28, 50 Is The New 30! 22, Served On Ice 21, Glad To Be Back 17, Super Smash Bros 15, Affordable Dreams Home Improvement 13, Sandwedges 10.
Tuesday’s Co-ed ‘A’ – Scooby Snacks 28, At Least Buy Me Dinner First 26, Elephants 26, What’s the Vibe? 23, New Kids On The Block 17, Gator’s Pub 15, Chicken’s 15, Net Results 6.
Wednesday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Been There, Dug That 41, Nuthin’ Drops 37, Nice Hits, Better Aces 35, Vani And Friends 30, How I Set Your Mother 26, Court Jesters 24, Sonova 13, Setsaholics Anonymous 9, Uglies 7, Minjys 5.
Wednesday’s Men’s ‘B’ – Sand Dollar 32, Cobra Commanders 31, Mullaly Construction 29, Bumps & Dumps 25, Block Party 10, MEFF 8.
Thursday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Empire Spikes Back 36, Miss Hit Wonders 28, Dinks & Drinks 24, Busters 21, Sets Ed 101 21, Serve-ivors 15, Paige Plumbing 14, Volley Parton’s 9.
Thursday’s Division II – Rough Sets 36, Guate 36, We Look Better Than We Play 21, Beach Money 21, Served Hot 18, Net Results 18, Kiss My Ace 11, Road House 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.