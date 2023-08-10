Gator's Pub honors fourth Co-ed 4’s tournament champions

The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League hosted its fourth Co-ed 4’s tournament of the summer on Saturday, July 29, and the players on the championship team were, from left, Fred Hoffer, Vickie Walters, Pam Legare, and Dave Braley. Walters was also on the team that won the third Co-ed 4’s tournament, and Braley played on the team that captured the second tourney.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Four of the 10 divisions in the Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League recently concluded their regular seasons and kicked off their playoffs on the restaurant’s popular outdoor sand courts.

Among the regular-season champions were Next Gen, which took first place for the third year in a row in the Monday’s Co-ed ‘B’ division, and Been There, Dug That, which won 41 matches for the second summer in a row to again capture the Wednesday’s Co-ed ‘B’ title.

