NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League recently concluded regular-season play in its 10 divisions on its outdoor sand courts, and while Next Gen repeated as the Monday’s Co-ed ‘B’ regular-season champions by winning over 40 matches for the second straight season, the Empire Spikes Back also took first place in the Thursday’s Co-ed ‘B’ division for the second year in a row.

Finishing first in Thursday’s Division II action was That’s What She Set, which won 48 matches – the most by a Gator’s Pub squad in over a decade. Ravenous Brewing Company also placed first in the Tuesday’s Any 4’s division for the third time in the last four seasons.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.