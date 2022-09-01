The Cobra Commanders, who recently survived a three-team battle for the regular-season title in the Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League’s Wednesday Men’s ‘B’ division, went on to capture its first championship since 2018 by defeating last year’s champion, Sand Dollar, in the playoffs. The members of the team are, from left, Chris Carney. Mike O’Hearne, Ryan Deller, Tom Gorman-Smith, Doug Denomme, and Michael Giuliano.
A few weeks after running away with the regular-season title, the Empire Spikes Back captured the Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League’s Thursday’s Co-ed ‘B’ Division I championship by defeating defending champion Dinks & Drinks in the title match. The members of the team are, from left, Ryan Proulx, Jordan Robitaille, Corrie Burdick, Kaitlyn Dalpe, Lisa Garneau, and Kevin Costello.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League recently concluded regular-season play in its 10 divisions on its outdoor sand courts, and while Next Gen repeated as the Monday’s Co-ed ‘B’ regular-season champions by winning over 40 matches for the second straight season, the Empire Spikes Back also took first place in the Thursday’s Co-ed ‘B’ division for the second year in a row.
Finishing first in Thursday’s Division II action was That’s What She Set, which won 48 matches – the most by a Gator’s Pub squad in over a decade. Ravenous Brewing Company also placed first in the Tuesday’s Any 4’s division for the third time in the last four seasons.
When the regular season ended on Aug. 8, the postseason immediately began and will continue until the Sunday after Labor Day weekend. One champion was recently crowned in the Wednesday Men’s ‘B’ finals, as Cobra Commanders, which had survived a three-team battle for the regular-season crown, topped last year’s champion, Sand Dollar, in the title match for its first championship since 2018.
Here’s a look at the league’s final standings:
Sunday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Kiss My Ace 34, Been There, Dug That 32, Sand Dollar 31, Hit for Brains 27, Fat Unicorns 25, Scott’s Tots 25, How I Set Your Mother 18, Hunters 15, Volley Llamas 11, Misfits 7.
Sunday’s Division II – All 4 Fun 40, Spiker Birds 38, Whack-A-Mole 35, Washups 35, Honey Badgers 24, Chelna 21, Tipsy Bitsy Spikers 20, Serves You Right 17, Serves Up 15, Ball Busters 11, Thundercats 8, Gold Diggers 5.
Monday’s Any 4’s – Case of the Monday’s 33, Around The Block 30, Gator’s Pub 30, Retirement Plans 29, Small Ones 26, Out of Bounds 15, Four Of Us 12, Over On Four 5.
Monday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Next Gen 42, Misfits 33, Heavy Hitters 32, Special Delivery 31, Bump ‘N’ Grind 17, Serves Up 15, Rav Crew & Company 9, Schlitz for Brains 1.
Tuesday’s Any 4’s – Ravenous 43, Fifty Is The New Thirty 26, Whomping Willows 24, Glad To Be Back 22, Served On Ice 20, Super Smash Bros 20, Affordable Dreams Home Improvement 20, Sandwedges 5.
Tuesday’s Co-ed ‘A’ – What’s the Vibe 34, Gator’s Pub 32, Balls to the Wall 31, Scooby Snacks 30, New Kids On The Block 22, Chickens 20, Townie Titans 10.
Wednesday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Been There, Dug That 41, Nuthin’ Drops 36, Nice Hits, Better Aces 32, All Set 26, Setsaholics Anonymous 25, Vani & Friends 19, Here For The Beer 17, Court Jesters 16, So. Beach 9, McGuffs 4.
Wednesday’s Men’s ‘B’ – Cobra Commanders 36, Mullaly Construction 35, Sand Dollar 32, Scar Bros 22, MEFF 10.
Thursday’s Co-ed ‘B’ Division I – The Empire Spikes Back 40, Cool Air Creations 28, Dinks & Drinks 25, B. Busters 23, Paige Plumbing 19, EZ Pass 17, Guate 14, Serve-ivors 14.
Thursday’s Co-ed Division II – That’s What She Set 48, Rough Sets 38, Served Hot 29, Prestige Worldwide 18, A Tribe Called Sets 18, Road House 17, Kiss My Ace 9.
