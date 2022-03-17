NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Gator’s Pub Adult Summer Volleyball League is continuing its online signups for the upcoming season, as the league is again offering co-ed, men’s, and “Any 4’s” divisions that will play nightly from Sunday through Thursday.
Players and teams can visit www.gatorspubvolleyball.com to sign up. The deadline for returning teams to register is Friday, March 25.
For more information, or for new teams looking to join the league, contact Deb at djmcgee@cox.net or call 401-769-2594.
