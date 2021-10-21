NORTH SMITHFIELD – Fat Unicorns, Super Smash Bros, and Full of Hits returned to the top of their respective divisions as the Gator’s Pub Fall Volleyball League’s five-week regular season recently came to a close at the restaurant’s popular sand courts.
After sharing the regular-season title last year, Fat Unicorns took sole possession of first place in the Sunday’s Co-Ed ‘B’ division standings. Super Smash Bros continued its rule of the Wednesday’s Any 4’s division, while in the Thursday’s Co-Ed ‘B’ division, Full of Hits was forced to share first place for the third straight year, this time doing so with Dube/Paige Plumbing.
The playoffs are underway and expected to end next week.
Here’s a look at the final standings.
Sunday Co-Ed ‘B’: Fat Unicorns 13, Missing Pieces 12, We Can Dig It 11, All 4 Fun 11, Scarborough North 9, MSC Washups 9, Sets Ed 101 8, Misfits 8, Guate 7, Bye Week 7, Tipsy Bitsy Spikers 6, Thunder Cats 2, Bump & Grind 2, Block Party 0.
Wednesday Any 4’s: Super Smash Bros 14, Don’t Feel Bad 13, Special Delivery 8, Scott’s Tots 7, A Tribe Called Sets 7, MEFF 5, Team 47 4, Tipsy Bitsy Spikers 2.
Thursday Co-Ed ‘B’: Full of Hits 12, Dube/Paige Plumbing 12, Looks Good To Me 10, Backyard All-Stars 8, Setsaholics Anonymous 8, Rough Sets 5, Gondor Calls For Ace 4, S. Beach 1.
