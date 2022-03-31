NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Gator’s Pub Adult Summer Volleyball League is continuing its online registrations for the upcoming season, as the league currently has a few openings for teams in its co-ed, men’s, and “Any 4’s” divisions that play nightly from Sunday through Thursday.
Players and teams can visit www.gatorspubvolleyball.com to sign up.
For more information, contact Deb at djmcgee@cox.net or call 401-769-2594.
