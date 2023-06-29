The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League held its second CoEd 4’s Tournament of the summer on a very rainy day on June 14, and the winning team was, from left, Dave Braley, Shannon Reall, Abigail Reall, and Jim McGee.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League reached the midway point of its regular season on its popular outdoor sand courts. Here’s a look at the league’s standings as it heads into the final week of the month.
Sunday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Holy Blockamole! 23, Been There, Dug That 20, How I Set Your Mother 19, Kiss My Ace 18, Hit for Brains 16, Swoleasaurus Rex 16, Spiker Birds 15, Fat Unicorns 13, Sand Dollar 10, Going Down For Riel 6, Gam Gam’s Jabronies 3, Block Party 3.
Sunday’s Division II – MSC Washups 22, Whack-A-Mole 22, Ugly, Yet Effective 20, All 4 Fun 17, Serves You Right 14, The Rough & Rowdy Crew 14, Tipsy Bitsy Spikers 13, Chelna 12, Gold Diggers 11, Ball Busters 9, Serves Up 4, Honey Badgers 4.
Monday’s Any 4’s – Beach Bums 22, That’s What She Set 22, Gator’s Pub 16, A Case of the Monday’s 16, Small Ones 15, The 4 Of Us 7, Out of Bounds 5, Over On Four 5.
Monday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Heavy Hitters 23, Next Gen 21, Special Delivery 17, Misfits 15, Bump ‘N’ Grind 11, Rough Sets 8, Chewblocka 8, Bootie Cuties 5.
Tuesday’s Any 4’s – Whomp Whomp 20, Ravenous Brewing Company 17, Served On Ice 16, 50 Is The New 30! 15, Glad To Be Back 12, Super Smash Bros 12, Affordable Dreams Home Improvement 9, Sandwedges 7.
Tuesday’s Co-ed ‘A’ – At Least Buy Me Dinner First 19, Scooby Snacks 19, Elephants 18, What’s the Vibe? 16, Gator’s Pub 12, New Kids On The Block 11, Chicken’s 10, New Results 3.
Wednesday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Been There, Dug That 26, Nice Hits, Better Aces 20, Nuthin’ Drops 20, Vani And Friends 18, How I Set Your Mother 16, Court Jesters 14, Setsaholics Anonymous 7, Sonova 7, Uglies 4, Minjys 2.
Wednesday’s Men’s ‘B’ – Cobra Commanders 23, Mullaly Construction 17, Sand Dollar 17, Bumps & Dumps 11, Block Party 7, MEFF 6.
Thursday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Empire Spikes Back 25, Miss Hit Wonders 20, Dinks & Drinks 16, Sets Ed 101 13, Busters 12, Paige Plumbing 9, Serve-ivors 9, Volley Parton’s 4.
Thursday’s Division II – Rough Sets 25, Guate 22, We Look Better Than We Play 18, Beach Money 11, Net Results 11, Kiss My Ace 8, Served Hot 8, Road House 5.
