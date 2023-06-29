Gator's Pub tournament winners

The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League held its second CoEd 4’s Tournament of the summer on a very rainy day on June 14, and the winning team was, from left, Dave Braley, Shannon Reall, Abigail Reall, and Jim McGee.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League reached the midway point of its regular season on its popular outdoor sand courts. Here’s a look at the league’s standings as it heads into the final week of the month.

Sunday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Holy Blockamole! 23, Been There, Dug That 20, How I Set Your Mother 19, Kiss My Ace 18, Hit for Brains 16, Swoleasaurus Rex 16, Spiker Birds 15, Fat Unicorns 13, Sand Dollar 10, Going Down For Riel 6, Gam Gam’s Jabronies 3, Block Party 3.

