The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League held its first CoEd 4’s Tournament of the summer on Saturday, and the winning team was, from left, Tejas Bhatia, Vicki Anderson, Michelle Morin, and Yoshi Denison.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League began its 33rd season last month on its popular outdoor sand courts by welcoming 88 teams to its 10 divisions. It’s the first time since 2018 that the league is carrying 88 teams. Here’s a look at the league’s standings and this season’s teams after a week of action:
Sunday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Holy Blockamole! 14, Been There, Dug That 12, Hit for Brains 12, How I Set Your Mother 12, Kiss My Ace 11, Swoleasaurus Rex 8, Going Down For Riel 6, Spiker Birds 6, Sand Dollar 3, Fat Unicorns 3, Gam Gam’s Jabronies 3, Block Party 0.
Sunday’s Division II – MSC Washups 14, Whack-A-Mole 12, Ugly, Yet Effective 11, Chelna 9, Serves You Right 9, All 4 Fun 8, Ball Busters 7, The Rough & Rowdy Crew 6, Tipsy Bitsy Spikers 6, Gold Diggers 4, Serves Up 2, Honey Badgers 2.
Monday’s Any 4’s – Beach Bums 13, Gator’s Pub 11, That’s What She Set 10, A Case of the Monday’s 10, Small Ones 8, Out of Bounds 3, Over On Four 3, The 4 Of Us 2.
Monday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Heavy Hitters 13, Misfits 11, Next Gen 10, Special Delivery 9, Rough Sets 7, Bump ‘N’ Grind 7, Chewblocka 2, Bootie Cuties 1.
Tuesday’s Any 4’s – 50 Is The New 30! 10, Whomp Whomp 9, Served On Ice 8, Super Smash Bros 8, Affordable Dreams Home Improvement 7, Glad To Be Back 7, Ravenous Brewing Company 6, Sandwedges 5.
Tuesday’s Co-ed ‘A’ – At Least Buy Me Dinner First 12, What’s the Vibe? 11, Elephants 9, Scooby Snacks 9, Gator’s Pub 8, New Kids On The Block 6, Chicken’s 4, New Results 1.
Wednesday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Been There, Dug That 15, Nice Hits, Better Aces 12, Vani And Friends 11, Nuthin’ Drops 11, Court Jesters 10, How I Set Your Mother 9, Setsaholics Anonymous 2, Sonova 2, Uglies 2, Minjys 1.
Wednesday’s Men’s ‘B’ – Cobra Commanders 13, Sand Dollar 12, Mullaly Construction 6, Block Party 5, Bumps & Dumps 5, MEFF 4.
Thursday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Empire Spikes Back 13, Dinks & Drinks 10, Miss Hit Wonders 10, Busters 9, Paige Plumbing 6, Sets Ed 101 5, Volley Parton’s 3, Serve-ivors 3.
Thursday’s Division II – Guate 15, Rough Sets 13, We Look Better Than We Play 8, Beach Money 7, Served Hot 6, Road House 5, Net Results 4, Kiss My Ace 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.