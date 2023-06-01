CoEd 4's Tournament champs

The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League held its first CoEd 4’s Tournament of the summer on Saturday, and the winning team was, from left, Tejas Bhatia, Vicki Anderson, Michelle Morin, and Yoshi Denison.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League began its 33rd season last month on its popular outdoor sand courts by welcoming 88 teams to its 10 divisions. It’s the first time since 2018 that the league is carrying 88 teams. Here’s a look at the league’s standings and this season’s teams after a week of action:

Sunday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Holy Blockamole! 14, Been There, Dug That 12, Hit for Brains 12, How I Set Your Mother 12, Kiss My Ace 11, Swoleasaurus Rex 8, Going Down For Riel 6, Spiker Birds 6, Sand Dollar 3, Fat Unicorns 3, Gam Gam’s Jabronies 3, Block Party 0.

