NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Gator’s Pub Summer Volleyball League recently began its 32nd season on its popular outdoor sand courts by welcoming 83 teams to its 10 divisions. Here’s a look at the league’s standings and this season’s teams after two weeks of action:
Sunday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Been There, Dug That 6, Kiss My Ace 6, Fat Unicorns 6, Sand Dollar 5, Hit for Brains 3, How I Set Your Mother 3, Hunters 1, Misfits 0, Scott’s Tots 0, Volley Llamas 0.
Sunday’s Division II – Tipsy Bitsy Spikers 6, Spiker Birds 6, Washups 6, Whack-A-Mole 5, All 4 Fun 4, Honey Badgers 3, Serves Up 3, Chelna 2, Thundercats 1, Ball Busters 0, Gold Diggers 0, Serves You Right 0.
Monday’s Any 4’s – A Case of the Monday’s 6, Around The Block 5, Gator’s Pub 4, Out of Bounds 4, Small Ones 3, The Four Of Us 2, Over On Four 0, Retirement Plans 0.
Monday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Misfits 6, Next Gen 6, Heavy Hitters 5, Special Delivery 4, Rav Crew & Company 2, Serves Up 1, Bump ‘N’ Grind 0, Schlitz for Brains 0.
Tuesday’s Any 4’s – Ravenous 6, Fifty Is The New Thirty 5, Served On Ice 4, Super Smash Bros 3, Affordable Dreams Home Improvement 2, Whomping Willows 2, Glad To Be Back 1, Sandwedges 1.
Tuesday’s Co-ed ‘A’ – New Kids On The Block 8, Gator’s Pub 5, What’s the Vibe 4, Balls to the Wall 3, Scooby Snacks 3, Chickens 1, Townie Titans 0.
Wednesday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Been There, Dug That 6, Nuthin’ Drops 6, So. Beach 5, All Set 4, Nice Hits, Better Aces 4, Setsaholics Anonymous 2, Court Jesters 2, Here For The Beer 1, McGuffs 0, Vani & Friends 0.
Wednesday’s Men’s ‘B’ – Cobra Commanders 7, Mullaly Construction 4, Scar Bros 3, Sand Dollar 3, MEFF 1.
Thursday’s Co-ed ‘B’ – Dinks & Drinks 5, EZ Pass 4, Empire Spikes Back 4, Serve-ivors 4, Cool Air Creations 2, Guate 2, Busters 2, Paige Plumbing 1.
Thursday’s Division II – That’s What She Set 8, Road House 5, A Tribe Called Sets 4, Rough Sets 4, Served Hot 3, Kiss My Ace 0, Prestige Worldwide 0.
