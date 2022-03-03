PROVIDENCE – The names of five local hockey greats who represent the R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 were unveiled last Friday night between periods of the Providence Bruins' AHL game against the Charlotte Checkers at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
Among the new inductees are Rob Gaudreau, who was born and raised in Lincoln, and Smithfield’s Bob Bellemore, who was the organizer and coach of Smithfield High’s first hockey program.
Vin Cimini, the founding chairman of the Hall of Fame, noted that the new inductees are, “among the most accomplished our state has produced. Aside from their professional hockey careers and their play representing our nation, they each earned legendary status on the ice at their respective schools.”
With their formal inductions in August, the number of honorees in the Hall of Fame will reach 37. The Enshrinement Celebration & Dinner Class of 2022 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston, and tickets are on sale on the the Hall of Fame’s website – RIHHOF.com.
The members of the Class of 2022 are:
ROBBIE GAUDREAU
A graduate of Bishop Hendricken, Gaudreau tied the single-season goals record at Providence College and was later selected an All-American, New England Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the U.S.'s best collegiate player in 1991. He went on to score more goals than any native Rhode Islander to play in the National Hockey League. He will join his father, Bob Gaudreau, a 2021 inductee to the Hall of Fame.
BOB BELLEMORE
This LaSalle and Providence College goaltending legend helped lead the Friars to their first ECAC championship and Final Four NCAA title bid in 1964. After organizing and coaching Smithfield’s first high school hockey team and serving as assistant coach with the Friars, he became the longtime goalie coach for the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. He returned to PC to coach the women's hockey team's goaltenders for 19 years and has been honored as our nation’s assistant women's hockey “Coach of the Year”.
RALPH WARBURTON
This former La Salle Academy great captained Dartmouth College to the NCAA title during its famous 47-game unbeaten streak in the 1940s. He then became Rhode Island’s very first Olympian, scoring a remarkable 16 goals in the 1948 Games in St-Moritz before leading the R.I. Scarlets to this state’s first National Amateur Championship later that year. He was previously honored by the Hall of Fame in 2018 as its first Malcolm Greene Chace Award recipient for lifetime contributions to the game.
TOM MELLOR
Tom graduated from the Cranston CLCF youth hockey program that his father, Don, co-founded. He starred at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y. before earning All-America honors at Boston College, where his retired jersey hangs in the rafters of the Conte Forum. He played for Team USA on three occasions, taking home a silver medal at the 1972 Olympics before joining the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings. He ended his hockey career by being named MVP of the International Hockey League in 1977.
HARVEY BENNETT, JR.
One of the stars of this state’s most famous hockey family, he led Cranston East to state and New England championships before starring at Boston College and playing for five NHL teams over his pro career. He twice represented the U.S. in international play with his brother, Curt, who he will join, along with his father, Harvey, Sr., both charter inductees of the Hall of Fame in 2018.
