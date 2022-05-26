WOONSOCKET – The 8th annual George Nasuti Novans Pride 5K Run/Walk will return to the streets of Woonsocket on Monday, May 30, at 8:30 a.m. at The Gym LLC at 2168 Diamond Hill Road.
After taking place last Oct. 10 in conjunction with Autumnfest weekend, the popular 3.1-mile race is back on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 2019, and the proceeds will again benefit the Woonsocket Athletic Department.
The race will start and finish in the parking lot in front of The Gym LLC, and there will be a festive gathering, featuring post-race refreshments, local vendors, and music, as well as a fun run for children ages 5-9 at 8 a.m.
The event will again be held in the memory of Nasuti, a North Smithfield resident who served as a coach, educator, administrator, and athletic director in the city. He created the event in 2013 to raise funds for the city’s sports programs, but the following February, he died tragically after a fall while refereeing a basketball game.
The fee is $25 per participant, $20 for youngsters ages 10-17, and $5 for youngsters ages 5-9. There will also be discounts for families or teams of three or more participants.
Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/Events/RI/Woonsocket/NovansPride5k to register online for the race, or pick up a registration form at The Gym LLC.
