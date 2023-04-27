WOONSOCKET – The 9th annual George Nasuti Novans Pride 5K Run/Walk will return to the streets of Woonsocket on Monday, May 29, at 8:30 a.m., but this year, the 3.1-mile race’s headquarters will be at the Leo A. Savoie School on 990 Mendon Rd.
The proceeds from the race will again benefit the Woonsocket Athletic Department, and while the course will be the same as the one used in previous years, it will start and finish at the corner of Elder Ballou Meeting House Road and Conrad Street.
There will also be a festive gathering at the school, featuring post-race refreshments, local vendors, and music, as well as a fun run for children ages 5-9 at 8 a.m.
The event will again be held in the memory of Nasuti, a North Smithfield resident who served as a coach, educator, administrator, and athletic director in Woonsocket. He created the event in 2013 to raise funds for the city’s sports programs, but the following February, he died tragically after a fall while refereeing a basketball game.
The fee is $25 per participant, $15 for youngsters ages 10-17, and $5 for children ages 5-9. There are also discounts for families or teams of three or more participants.
Number pickup will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Woonsocket Boys & Girls Club on 600 Social St., as well as on the morning of the race at the school from 7 to 8:15 a.m.
