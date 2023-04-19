North Providence’s Ava Giorgi, shown getting ready to compete, established seven New England records in her age division and weight class with her performances in the Snatch, Clean & Jerk, and Total categories at last month’s IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) Youth World Championships in Durres, Albania.
North Providence's Ava Giorgi brought home a gold medal and two silver medals from last November's Youth Pan American Weightlifting Championships in Guatemala.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Moving up a weight class and participating in her final competition in the youth division, North Providence weightlifter and La Salle Academy sophomore Ava Giorgi placed 10th overall at the IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) Youth World Championships, which took place from March 21-28 in Durres, Albania.
“The championships were in Mexico last year and I did not have a really good performance,” Giorgi said. “This year, I was nervous. I was really scared I was going to repeat last year.”
Three months prior to the World Championships, Giorgi moved up a weight class, competing at 59 kilograms. She said she knew that when she moved up, it would be more competitive, and she did not have a lot of time to adjust to the heavier weight.
Competing in the U17 division, Giorgi set seven New England records in her age division and weight class with her performances in the Snatch, Clean & Jerk, and Total categories. Giorgi made her first three Snatch attempts at 71, 74, and 77 kilograms (169.8 pounds), and In the Clean & Jerk, she made her first two attempts at 89 and 92 kilograms (202.8 pounds), but missed her last one. Her final totals were 166 and 169 kilograms (372.6 pounds).
“This was my best performance with the amount of pressure I put on myself,” she said. “I was really happy. I learned a lot about myself.”
She added that she wasn’t worried about medaling, but just performing the best that she could.
And she enjoyed her time in Albania. She said the flight was long – nearly 18 hours – and there was a six-hour time difference, but she was able to adjust well. For the most part, she travels with her longtime coach, Jarred Smith, and while this was her third meet out of the country, it was her favorite so far. She added that Albania was the safest and nicest country,while the weather was also nice.
Next year, Giorgi, who will turn 17 on Aug. 31, will compete as a junior until she turns 20, and from there, she will move up to a senior to compete as an adult.
Getting into weightlifting was originally about training for CrossFit, Giorgi said. Her parents did CrossFit, so she did as well. She started weightlifting to train, and around the age of 11, she won a sponsorship and put the money to Olympic weightlifting for CrossFit. She has since stopped doing CrossFit and continues to compete in weightlifting.
Up next for Giorgi is the USA Youth National Championships at the end of June in Colorado Springs, Colo., and then the Youth Pan American Championships in August in Venezuela. Last November, she represented Team USA at the Pan American event in Guatemala and won a gold medal in the Snatch category and silver medals in the Clean and Jerk and Total categories.
She said she plans to stay in the 59-kilogram weight class, but might move up in the future. Her goal is to compete in the Summer Olympics, but for now, she will continue her studies at La Salle and train for her upcoming competitions.
