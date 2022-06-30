GLOCESTER – Online registration is open for the 49th annual Glocester Fourth of July Road Races that will take place next Monday at 9 a.m. in front of the Chepachet Union Church.
There will be four races: the featured 5.5-mile race, a 1.8-mile race, a one-mile race for children ages 8-12, and a half-mile race for ages seven and under. The children’s races start at 10 a.m.
The registration fees for Glocester residents are $5 for adults and free for children, while the fees for out-of-town residents are $10 for adults and $5 for children. All participants will also receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.
Visit www.glocesterri.org/recreation.htm to register, or sign up in person at Glocester Town Hall on Putnam Pike.
