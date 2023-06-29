GLOCESTER – One of the best kept secrets on the region’s running scene is hitting the half-century mark.
The Glocester Fourth of July Road Races, which have been a summer tradition for runners of all ages in the northwestern part of this state, will again welcome hundreds of runners to town to celebrate its 50th anniversary next Tuesday at 9 a.m. in front of the Chepachet Union Church.
This is Rhode Island’s fourth oldest summer running event, trailing Cranston’s Gaspee Days 5K (57 years), Cumberland’s Arnold Mills Fourth of July Road Race (55), and Narragansett’s Blessing of the Fleet 10-Miler (51).
But unlike those events, Glocester offers something for everyone. Want to run a challenging race that’s longer than your average 5K? Then the featured 5.5-mile run is for you. Is a 5K too much for you to handle? Then lace up your running shoes for the 1.8-mile run.
Bringing the kids with you? Excellent, because there are races for them as well, a mile run for children ages 8-12 and a half-mile run for ages 7 and under.
“This is an outstanding tradition,” noted Glocester Recreation Department director Robert Shields. “When it was started, it was actually a 5K. It went around Spring Grove Road, and that hill was not to be trifled with, that’s for sure. There have been some changes since then, but this event still has that Glocester feel to it.”
It wasn’t long after that inaugural 5K that the race turned into a 5.5-miler that starts and finishes in front of the church on Putnam Pike. A fifth of a mile into the race, the course takes a right onto shady, but quite hilly Chestnut Hill and Pine Orchard Roads for 2.9 miles, before taking another right back onto Route 44 – and directly into the sun – for the final 2.4.
The runners in the 1.8-mile race join the 5.5-mile runners for the first 0.8 of a mile before taking a sharp left onto Wilmarth Road, looping back onto Chestnut Hill Road, and following their footsteps back to the finish.
In 2011, the race got thrown a curveball when Chestnut Hill Road was out of service due to the reconstruction of the bridge on the one-mile mark. But runners ended up touring a 6.25-mile loop on Douglas Hook, Whipple, and Gazza Roads that featured four difficult hills, with the last three coming in the race’s final 3.25 miles.
That race saw two runners who would become households names in this event take first place: Glocester native Mike Macedo, who was running at Rhode Island College at the time, and former Ponaganset High runner Carolyn (Robin) Martin, who was the women’s winner.
A 2007 graduate of Ponaganset, Macedo is a six-time winner of the 5.5-mile race, and Martin, who graduated from PHS in 1999, lives in Northford, Conn., and is the head coach of the Quinnipiac University women’s cross country and outdoor track and field teams, also won the women’s title in 2012 and is the two-time defending champion.
Three years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out road races for a five-month span, but the show still went on in Glocester – virtually – and offered races of one, three, and five miles. Foster road race veteran Mark DiFranco, who has won countless age division trophies over the past couple of decades, was the 5-mile winner.
As for this year’s 5.5-miler, “there were some ideas tossed around about going back to that original 3.1-mile race course, but it just seems like it would make more sense to stick with what our current format is,” said Shields. “It’s become so engrained in everyone, and I know certain people are looking to try to PR on the 5.5-miler.”
Of course, when the subject of this road race comes up, you have to talk about its venerable emcee, David Chace, whether he’s gathering the runners to “the crack in the road” that’s the start line or organizing the children and giving them their instructions for their races at 10 a.m.
“It’s not the Fourth of July without Dave Chace hollering and screaming at the road race,” Shields said. “I think he was the one who introduced the mile and the half-mile runs
The registration fees for Glocester residents are $5 for adults and free for children, and the fees for out-of-town residents are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Trophies will be presented to the race’s winners, runners who place first in their age divisions in the 5.5-mile race, and the recipient of the Tom Gledhill Award.
All participants will also receive a free T-shirt with the race’s 50th anniversary logo on it while supplies last.
Visit www.glocesterri.org/recreation.htm to register, or sign up in person at Glocester Town Hall on Putnam Pike.
