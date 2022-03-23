PROVIDENCE – The Providence Gridiron Club will hold its annual Awards Night on Wednesday, April 6, at the Quonset ‘O’ Club on Lt. Brown Road in North Kingstown and pay tribute to the top players, coaches, and officials from the 2021 season.
The Gridiron Club plans to recognize the top lineman, back, and head coach from each of the RIIL’s divisions, along with the Lawrence P. Gallogly Humanitarian Award and the Louis Cimini Officiating Award.
Among the honorees will be retiring Shea High head coach Dino Campopiano, who was named the Division I-B’s Coach of the Year; Tolman High senior Devin Ward, who was selected the Division II-B’s Top Lineman; St. Raphael Academy quarterback/defensive back Andre DePina-Gray, who was named the Division II-B’s top back.
DePina-Gray was also recently named to the R.I. Chapter of the National Football Foundation’s Golden Dozen, and he will be honored at the chapter’s annual banquet on May 2 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.
Ponaganset High, which went undefeated to capture the Division IV championship last season, will have two of its seniors receive awards, as Nick Viner will receive the D-IV’s Top Lineman award and running back/safety Marcus Carpenter will be presented with the Top Back honor.
Former Cranston East head coach Tom Centore will also be this year’s recipient of the Lawrence P. Gallogly Humanitarian Award, and Chris Hadden will receive the Louis Cimini Award for officiating.
The four college players being honored are Brown University’s E.J. Perry, Bryant University’s Ryan Saddler, Salve Regina University’s Pete Noonan, and URI’s Caleb Warren.
The Pride of Rhode Island and Home State Hero awards will also be presented. Former Shea High and Duquesne University standout Leandro DeBrito is a co-winner of the Pride of Rhode Island award, and former Cumberland High and URI lineman Andre Bibeault has been tabbed the Home State Hero Award winner.
The awards that will be announced that night will be the Rhode Island Lineman of the Year, Back of the Year, and Coach of the Year, and the dinner will be topped off with the presentation of the Gilbane Trophy, presented by the Gridiron Club, to Rhode Island’s Outstanding Football Player of the Year.
Tickets for the event are $40 each and includes a four-course prime rib dinner. Email Gridiron Club president Robert Izzi at robert.izzi@aol.com to purchase tickets or for more information.
