PAWTUCKET – It’s awfully tough for a high school football team to climb out of a 1-3 start to its season and qualify for the playoffs.
Tolman found out last season how difficult it was to bounce back from a rough one-win September to reach the postseason. Heck, the Tigers battled back from a 1-4 record to not only win their next three games, but also land in the Division II semifinals.
Last Friday night at Max Read Field, the Tigers hosted the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op squad in a battle of 1-2 teams who were looking to climb back on track in the Division III-A standings after losing by three touchdowns the previous weekend.
And thanks to a career night by senior fullback-turned-quarterback Jaydel Hall and a remarkable performance by their defense, which recorded five interceptions off one of the D-III’s top passers, the Tigers were able to celebrate a 34-13 victory that evened their record.
The player of the night was clearly Hall, who completed 12 of 21 passes for a career-high 225 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Hall hit five different receivers with passes, including senior wideout Eric Brown, who snagged five for 36 yards, and senior tailback Maurice Hill, who reeled in four for 59 yards and a TD.
“Our running game is strong, but if we can complete passes like we did tonight, we’re going to be a difficult team to stop,” said DeLawrence. “Jaydel is getting comfortable as our quarterback. He’s doing a great job and understanding what to do, and I was happy to see what he did tonight.”
Defensively, several players stepped up to not help limit the co-op team to just 29 yards on the ground, but also sack senior quarterback Cole Vowels three times and pick off five of his passes.
Sophomore Darren Valentin had two of the interceptions, including one on Tolman’s goal line on the fifth play of the second quarter, as he pulled the ball away from a receiver, who appeared to be on his way to scoring the night’s first points, and fell on the 3-yard line.
And the Tigers did all this with their top defensive end, senior Guy Bamba, moving on and off the field “because he was a little banged up tonight,” noted DeLawrence. “Guy is going to play somewhere in college next year and get some (scholarship) money. He’s been unstoppable, and he’s having an outstanding season.”
While both teams combined for nearly 500 yards of offense, they went into halftime with the Tigers clinging to a 6-0 lead, thanks to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Hill that he took around the left pilon with nine seconds left in the first half.
But three plays into the third quarter, Vowels, who completed 13 of his 22 passes for 154 yards, hooked up with senior wide receiver Aiden Lariviere on a 63-yard touchdown pass that saw Lariviere haul in the long pass at the Tigers’ 30, fumble it, pick it right back up at the 20, and outrace two defensive backs to the end zone.
Junior Cooper Carlson then kicked the extra point to give the visitors the one-point lead, but that was shortlived.
With 7:24 to play in the third quarter, the Tigers reclaimed the lead for good on a bruising 12-yard run up the middle by senior fullback Mathew Palmquist, and that capped a 7-play, 64-yard drive drive that was aided by a personal-foul penalty by the co-op team, a 15-yard bootleg by Hall, and a 20-yard pass from Hall to Hill.
After Vowels threw two more interceptions, the Tigers responded with two touchdowns in the final 2:36 of the quarter to take a 26-7 command. Hall threw a 33-yard TD pass to senior LaDanian DaSilva, who was all by himself as he hauled in the pass near the right pilon, and with 1:08 on the clock, Brown took a handoff from Hall and lofted a 16-yard touchdown pass to junior Joe DaCruz.
The co-op squad’s second touchdown came with 7:16 to play in the game on a 12-yard pass from Vowels to senior captain Zack Kerrigan, but the Tigers answered that score with 2:08 to go on a 17-yard TD run by Hall and the two-point conversion run by junior Brandon Toro.
If there was one down note to the game, it was the penalties. Each team got flagged a dozen times, with the Tigers racking up 115 yards and the co-op team totaling 105.
“Week in and week out, we go over what they can’t do, and they then do it again,” said Pennington. “We have to clean that stuff up.”
The Tigers will spend their next two games in Pawtucket, as they will host Classical on Friday at 7 p.m. back at Max Read Field in a rematch of last year’s D-II semifinals that the Purple won by a 13-0 score on their way to the championship.
Next week, they will entertain winless Toll Gate at Pariseau Field, and on Oct. 28, they will wrap up their schedule by visiting one-win Coventry, but in the meantime, they will focus on their showdown with the Purple, who are also 2-2 and looking to grab a playoff spot.
“Let’s get some momentum going,” added Pennington. “We have a tough game against one of my closest friends in the state, (Classical head coach Kris McCall), so we’ll see how it goes.”
“We’re now 2-2 in the division, and that (6-0) Middletown win (on Sept. 23 at Max Read) really saves up a little bit,” he added. “If we can win these next two or three games, we can be in the postseason, and once we see the other side (of the division), who knows what could happen.”
