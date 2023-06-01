WOONSOCKET – Ryan Martley kept the youth movement alive and well at Monday morning’s George Nasuti Novans Pride 5K Run/Walk.
A senior middle distance runner on the Burrillville High boys’ outdoor track and field team, Martley was the winner of the 9th annual 3.1-mile run, as he covered the hilly course in a time of 19:14.2 that topped the runner-up finisher, North Smithfield’s Jamie Paolino, by 15.6 seconds.
Martley’s win marked the fourth time in the last five events that a high school runner broke the tape, and while it was one of the closest victories in the race’s history, it also started and ended on a different part of the course.
Instead of starting and finishing near The Gym LLC’s former facility on 2168 Diamond Hill Road, it offered a different start/finish line on Conrad Street, near the corner of Elder Ballou Meeting House Road and a block away from Mendon Road.
Runners and walkers took a left onto Elder Ballou Meeting House Road and then a sharp right onto Mendon Road, where a steep hill awaited them and continued onto Diamond Hill Road and past Dunkin’ Donuts. The 1.5-mile mark was where The Gym LLC called home and another tough uphill climb greeted runners and walkers.
Right before the two-mile mark, everyone took a right back onto Elder Ballou Meeting House Road and were welcomed by a water stop and a steady downhill run back to Conrad Street. The post-race festivities were then held a block away in front of the Leo A. Savoie School on Mendon Road.
“The two big hills back-to-back isn’t ideal, but it makes for a fun race,” added Martley, who had last ran in this race in 2019 and placed 15th in a time of 21:58. “The downhills at the end are fast, so I really liked that.”
Through the first mile of the race, Martley ran in a tight pack with Paolino, North Smithfield’s Oliver Hazard, and Woonsocket’s Drew Paskanik, but as soon as the group approached the hill on Diamond Hill Road, “they started dying off the pace, and I was like, ‘I feel good. I might as well go for it,’” said Martley, who will continue his running career at Rhode Island College this fall.
“I knew that if I hit the downhill first, I would be good,” he added. “That was my goal going into (the race) and it worked.”
Hazard, who was a standout runner for North Smithfield High in the mid-2010s, ended up in third place in a time of 20:18.1, and Paskanik, who graduated from Woonsocket High in 2021 and is a sophomore on the Post University cross country and track and field teams in Waterbury, Conn., finished fourth in 20:28.4.
Paolino, who clocked a time of 3:00:01 at this year’s Boston Marathon, had placed third in the 2021 race, and Paskanik had also finished third in last year’s event and fifth in the 2019 race.
Also among the top finishers from Woonsocket were Mount Saint Charles Academy sophomore Daniel Belisle (8th place, 23:17.3), Woonsocket High freshman Ethan Uttley (9th, 23:36.1), and Woonsocket Boys & Girls Club’s director of operations Ellis Cooper (11th, 24:14.7).
The top female finisher was Mary Cobb of Becket, Mass., who took 21st place overall in a time of 26:06.7. Woonsocket’s Tammy Cahill was the fourth female to cross the finish line, doing so in a time of 29:34.3 that was good for 43rd place.
Among the age group winners from Woonsocket and North Smithfield were Paskanik (men’s 18-29), Cooper (men’s 30-39), Cahill (women’s 50-59), Woonsocket High junior Julia Raymond (girls’ 17-under), North Smithfield’s Michael Marston (men’s 60-69) and Maureen Beauchamp (women’s 60-69), and Woonsocket’s Jennifer Aubin (women’s 30-39) and Alyson Morelle (women’s 40-49),
The race drew 195 participants, marking the event’s best turnout since 2019, and the proceeds from the race again benefit the Woonsocket Athletic Department. This year’s event also offered a team competition, with the most number of registrants winning tickets to the Worcester Red Sox’s “PawSox Heritage Day” game at Polar Park on August 12.
The winning team was The Gym LLC, which is now located at the Boys & Girls Club on Social Street, and Ciro’s Tavern also donated a $250 gift card for the winning team to use for food and beverages at the game.
The event was held in the memory of Nasuti, a North Smithfield resident who served as a coach, educator, administrator, and athletic director in Woonsocket. Nasuti created the event in 2013 to raise funds for the city’s sports programs, but the following February, he died tragically after a fall while refereeing a basketball game.
