WORCESTER, Mass. – After a two-year absence, the New England YMCA Championships returned to the youth swimming schedule, and two weekends ago, 43 squads, including the Smithfield YMCA Dolphins, dove into the WPI (Worcester Polytechnic Institute) Sports & Recreation Center’s pool to compete against the region’s top talent.
The Dolphins took 29th place in the team standings with 114.5 points, 95.5 coming from their high school swimmers and the rest coming from Amelia Bard in the girls’ ages 10-under division.
No swimmer enjoyed a better meet than Amelia Bard, who scored her 19 points by placing fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:31.99, 12th in the 50-yard backstroke in 42.94 seconds, and 18th in the 100-yard individual medley in 1:28.13. Bard just missed first place in the breaststroke by 2.09 seconds.
In the girls’ high school division, La Salle Academy junior Madison Bowman led the way by finishing ninth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:43.13) and 12th in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.91) and 200-yard individual medley (2:25.78).
Also scoring points in the 200-yard individual medley were Cranston East senior Lily Maguire, who placed 15th (2:28.40), and Classical junior Alanna Finch, who added a 16th place (2:29.01).
In the 100-yard butterfly, Smithfield High junior Angelina Chenault also finished 15th (1:04.83) and Finch tied for 19th place (1:06.31), and in the 100-yard breaststroke, Maguire took 20th place (1:16.60).
The boys’ high school division saw Bishop Hendricken freshman Tristan Jordan finish ninth in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.07 seconds, which was only 0.92 of a second off the winning time, and 14th in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.29.
Johnston junior James Guilmette also took 15th place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.98) and 16th in the 50-yard freestyle (23.51 seconds) and 200-yard I.M. (2:10.27), and Bishop Hendricken sophomore Aidan Curry finished 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.46) and 20th in the 50-yard freestyle (23.71 seconds).
Among the Dolphins’ best performances in the relay events were the girls’ 200-yard medley relay squad of Chenault, Maguire, Fitch, and Bowman, which took 13th place in 2:01.56, and the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Charlie Maguire, Guilmette, Curry, and Jordan, which finished 14th in 3:36.29.
Taking 15th place were the boys’ 200-yard medley relay team of Guilmette, Curry, Maguire, and Jordan (1:47.25) and the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Scituate High freshman Ella Bard, Chenault, Maguire, and Bowman (4:03.81).
