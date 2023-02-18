PROVIDENCE – Devan Kipyego did the unthinkable.
The St. Raphael Academy senior did something on Saturday at the RIIL Indoor Track & Field Championships that none of the all-time greats on the state's high school running scene, including his brother, Iowa State University sophomore Darius Kipyego, had accomplished in the eight decades of the sport.
Kipyego won an astounding four individual state championships by sweeping the four middle distance and distance events – the 600, 1,000, 1,500, and 3,000 meters – with a magnificent performance for the ages before a full house at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Several runners had seized three of the four, but Kipyego became the first in RIIL history to win all four, and he did so by outlasting four stacked fields, capturing three of the races by less than a second, and winning the other race, the 1,500, by 1.41 seconds.
"I really wanted to do this," Kipyego said after receiving his gold medal in his final event, the 1,000. "This is my last time at the PCTA, and I wanted to come out here and do something that no one had ever done before."
Here's another unbelievable fact about his amazing meet: Kipyego scored 40 of the Saints' 66 points, and his point total not only helped SRA place third out of 26 schools, but also outscored 5th-place Moses Brown (39) and the 21 teams below the Quakers.
"That's the best performance I've ever seen, and I've obviously been around for a while," added SRA head coach (and the program's unofficial historian) Chris Magill. "He knows how to race. He know how to stick to his pace, and obviously, having a lethal kick on the last lap helps."
That lethal kick certainly paid dividends in the 1,000. Among the runners in that event was Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire, whose school-record time of 2:35.95 gave him the top seed, and once the gun sounded, Saddlemire, who sensed that Kipyego may have been a bit fatigued after his three victories, bolted off from the rest of the field and comfortably lead after three laps.
"I was trying to get far enough ahead, where even if he had a kick at the end, he wouldn't get me," said Saddlemire. "And I did everything I could. I ran very even splits, and my first and last laps were about the same pace. I ran a 2:03 (after four laps) and finished with a 2:33, so I can't be any happier about my performance."
But Kipyego narrowed the gap between him and Saddlemire to 20 meters heading into the final lap and continued to zero in on him as they passed the grandstand and the roars of the fans. With less than 100 yards to go, Kipyego took the lead and won the event in a time of 2:33.17 that nipped Saddlemire by 0.68 of a second.
"My coach and I knew that (Saddlemire) was going to go out hard," added the three-time Gatorade R.I. Runner of the Year, who will join his brother on the Iowa State running program this fall. "He's a good racer, so I wanted to make my last lap count and try to catch him."
"No lead is safe with Devan," Magill added. "I've seen it many times. He's training hard, he works hard, and what you just saw is history. You obviously can't score more than 40 points as an individual, so I'm very proud of him."
As for the Saints placing third in the team standings, "I'm also very proud of that finish," added Magill, who saw Bishop Hendricken win the team title with 100 points and La Salle Academy finish second with 87. "Hendricken and La Salle are both well coached and have big teams, but I'm very proud of our little school on Walcott Street for finishing third."
Kipyego's first race, the 3,000, was also a thriller that saw him sit in second place for most of the race behind Bishop Hendricken senior Troy Silvesti. But Kipyego again used a strong kick down the stretch to win the event in a time of 8:43.78 and hold off Narragansett sophomore Cole Francis, who finished 0.79 of a second behind Kipyego, and Silvestri, who placed third in a time of 8:45.71.
In Kipyego's next event, the 600, he broke the tape in a time of 1:22.63 that edged the runner-up finisher, Moses Brown senior Tom Spletz, by 0.67 of a second, and in the 1,500, Kipyego hooked up with East Greenwich senior Nicholas Martin in a furious battle that almost saw Kipyego break four minutes with his time of 4:00.39 and Martin finish 1.41 seconds behind him.
The Saints, who marched out five athletes who will continue their athletic careers on the Division I collegiate level this fall, saw one of them, Ethan McCann-Carter, score 13 points in the jumping events, as he took second place in the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 2 1/4 inches and fourth in the high jump with a 6-foot-2 leap.
McCann-Carter, who was just 3 1/4 inches off his school record in the long jump, fell victim in that event to Moses Brown senior Salter Arms, who turned in a meet-record leap of 23 feet, 10 1/4 inches.
The Saints also received third places from the 4x800 relay team of senior Andrew Worden and Pedro Mayol, junior Jeremiah Rocha, and sophomore Noah Vanhorn, which clocked a time of 8:33.08, and Rocha in the 1,500, who turned in a time of 4:09.97.
For the first time since the 2004-05 season, Tolman High had an athlete place in the top six of his event in the boys' race, as senior Youton Doe took sixth place in the 600 in 1:27.00.
In the girls' meet, the Saints were led by their 4x800 relay team of senior Tyla Forbes, juniors Rory Sullivan and Chandaniey Boyce, and sophomore Faith Perry, which took fourth place in a time of 10:02.96 that was just 5 1/2 seconds off the winning time.
The Saints will send a dozen of their athletes to the 35th annual New England Championships on Saturday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass. Kipyego, McCann-Carter, and a few of their teammates will also be back in the Bay State the following weekend for the New Balance Nationals at "The Track," New Balance's new facility near its Boston headquarters.
