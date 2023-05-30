CUMBERLAND – With its narrow 15-13 loss to Chariho last Friday, the Cumberland High girls’ lacrosse team wrapped up its first season in Division II with a record of 5-9 and a quarterfinal-round exit from the playoffs. But despite the losing record, the feeling among players, coaches, and spectators alike is hope and optimism for the future.

After the opening game of the season, junior captain Gwen Ross acknowledged the potential for her team. Cumberland began the season on April 4 with a 10-7 loss at home to Middletown, an even battle signaling what was to come. Despite a sense of wariness entering the season facing off against new teams, Ross acknowledged that it was refreshing and energizing “knowing there’s more of an opportunity to win and more of a challenge in the game.”

