CUMBERLAND – With its narrow 15-13 loss to Chariho last Friday, the Cumberland High girls’ lacrosse team wrapped up its first season in Division II with a record of 5-9 and a quarterfinal-round exit from the playoffs. But despite the losing record, the feeling among players, coaches, and spectators alike is hope and optimism for the future.
After the opening game of the season, junior captain Gwen Ross acknowledged the potential for her team. Cumberland began the season on April 4 with a 10-7 loss at home to Middletown, an even battle signaling what was to come. Despite a sense of wariness entering the season facing off against new teams, Ross acknowledged that it was refreshing and energizing “knowing there’s more of an opportunity to win and more of a challenge in the game.”
The challenges of competition Ross spoke to were new territory for Cumberland, a former Championship Division mainstay which last played in D-II in 2012 and had won just once during the 2021 and ’22 seasons – an emphatic 16-5 victory on Senior Night over Westerly last year served as the Clippers’ farewell to the top division.
All but one of their previous losses were by at least seven goals, but this season, half of their losses were decided by only one or two goals. This suggests two things: Only a few possessions separated Cumberland from finishing the season with a better record. And this squad is much improved from last year.
The improvement was visible throughout the team, especially at the back, where junior goalie Maddie Estes’ remarkable growth was one of the key factors that drove Cumberland’s success. Estes made a stellar 142 saves over 14 games, giving her the highest save percentage in the top two divisions of girls’ lacrosse.
When asked how she managed such a great season, Estes didn’t take anything away from the competition, asserting “there are a lot of good teams in Division II, with really good shots, just like La Salle and Moses Brown and teams like that.”
She also pointed to her teammates' efforts: Cumberland’s defense held opponents to single-digit goal totals in half its games. Seniors Skyler Kaplan and Morgan Franzoni were well supported by freshmen Samantha Jacinto and Leanna Parrillo, who each seamlessly transitioned into the high school game.
As a whole, Cumberland’s freshman class made vital contributions. Jacinto, Parrillo, Brooke Tellier, and Lucy Biggs played nearly every varsity game, much to the delight of coach Audrey Yang, who finished her second season coaching the Clippers. She called the entire freshman class “strong and exciting” and added that the push these talented freshmen constantly provided helped hold the whole team accountable. Up and down the lineup, players rose to fill in the gaps left by some strong players who graduated this past summer.
Perhaps the biggest holes to fill were in the midfield, where Cumberland graduated a lot of players. Senior captain Annie Henderson was out for the first month, recovering from a knee injury. In her place, sophomores Lauren Collette and Emily Bourke were revelations, giving Cumberland a spark down the middle. Parrillo, Biggs, and junior Maddie Rodgers also stepped into the midfield on several occasions, exemplifying the “next-man-up” mentality that helped the Clippers fix what looked to be their Achilles heel entering the season.
On the offensive side, junior Izzy Beitler led the team with 55 draw controls and 13 assists, setting the tempo for the attack and providing a foundation for her teammates to shine. Beitler and senior teammate Sophia Castiglia finished the season with 15 goals apiece, but the scoring didn’t end there. Sophomore sensations Abby Skurka and Bourke had 21 and 18 goals respectively, finishing behind Ross’ 25 scored in just 12 games, the fifth-most in the division.
Getting to the playoffs in its first season was a remarkable achievement that the team isn’t taking lightly. And the playoff game itself also shows promise for next year: Ross was out with a concussion, and Henderson and Kaplan were unable to play. Even down a third of its starting lineup, Cumberland scored 13 goals against Chariho, at 11-2, one of the best teams in Division II. This showing was much improved from the last trip to Chariho: just over a month ago, Cumberland lost by a dozen goals.
Cumberland had suffered through losses like that all too often, but this season, the team has been able to turn things around. Ross admitted that with the change in scenery in Division II, “you realize that you can play against these teams, and you can win against these teams. And it makes playing better and more enjoyable.” And if this season’s results are anything to go off, the Clippers might well be in for a joyride next year.
