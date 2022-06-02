WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket's Jesse Houle, who graduated from Woonsocket High in 2020 after putting together an outstanding throwing career with the Villa Novans' track and field program, recently earned Second-Team All-American honors at Ohio's Walsh University.
Competing in the NCAA Division II Championships at Michigan's Grand Valley State University, the Walsh sophomore, who was making his debut on the national stage, took 11th place in the hammer with a throw of 194 feet, five inches.
Before that meet, Houle had placed third in the hammer at the Great Midwest Championships with a throw of 198-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.