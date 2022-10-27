JOHNSTON – It’s been a tough season for the Scituate High football team, which not only lost its first two Division IV games of the year in the final two minutes of play, but also its next three contests by three or more touchdowns.

But last Friday night, the Spartans turned the page on the past month-and-a-half and delighted a Homecoming Night crowd at Johnston High’s Polisena Stadium by delivering an impressive performance against the division’s other winless team, Hope.

