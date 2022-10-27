Scituate senior quarterback Anthony Dupuis, #2, gets ready to celebrate his first-quarter touchdown run with sophomore lineman Cole Birmingham, #55, senior lineman Jake Matos, right, and the rest of his teammates during last Friday night’s Division IV matchup against Hope at Johnston’s Polisena Stadium. The Spartans did a lot of celebrating that night, as they rolled to a 35-0 victory.
Scituate senior quarterback Anthony Dupuis, #2, gets ready to celebrate his first-quarter touchdown run with sophomore lineman Cole Birmingham, #55, senior lineman Jake Matos, right, and the rest of his teammates during last Friday night’s Division IV matchup against Hope at Johnston’s Polisena Stadium. The Spartans did a lot of celebrating that night, as they rolled to a 35-0 victory.
Hope senior tailback Gabriel Aofolajuwonlo, #3, has nowhere to go, as he is tackled in the backfield by Scituate senior linebackers Liam Washburn, left, and A.J. Detri, #1, and sophomore linebackers Paul Zolkos, second from right, and Braydon Salois, #25, in last Friday night's game.
The player of the game was Scituate senior A.J. Detri, who not only ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, but also caught three passes for 70 yards and another TD. The Spartans, who rolled to a 35-0 victory that was their first win of the season, will visit Smithfield on Friday night at the Sentinels’ Boyle Athletic Complex.
JOHNSTON – It’s been a tough season for the Scituate High football team, which not only lost its first two Division IV games of the year in the final two minutes of play, but also its next three contests by three or more touchdowns.
But last Friday night, the Spartans turned the page on the past month-and-a-half and delighted a Homecoming Night crowd at Johnston High’s Polisena Stadium by delivering an impressive performance against the division’s other winless team, Hope.
Senior tailback A.J. Detri scored three touchdowns and the Spartans’ ‘D’ forced four turnovers and allowed just 96 yards of offense to help Scituate roll to a 35-0 triumph that was the team’s most lopsided victory in eight years.
Hope senior tailback Gabriel Aofolajuwonlo returned the opening kickoff to the Blue Wave’s 45-yard line and broke off a 21-yard run on his team’s first play from scrimmage. But that was it for the visitors, because after that, the rest of the night clearly belonged to the Spartans and their fans.
“It feels great,” Detri said moments after members of the cheerleading squad, school’s band, and student body rushed the field to celebrate the victory. “We’ve been grinding all season, and now it’s finally our time. We’ve been waiting for this game, and here we are.”
“The kids deserve it,” added first-year head coach Damon Scarduzio. “They’ve been through a lot, especially our seniors over their four years, between COVID, not having a home field, and other things that went on. I’m just happy for them. They’ve been out everyday, working hard, and it’s nice to see that work pay off at the end of the day.”
While the victory was the first as a head coach for Scarduzio, he quickly deflected all the credit to his players, and when asked about the Spartans’ first shutout in three years, “I wanted it for (defensive coordinator) Coach (Dave) Hanson,” noted Scarduzio. “He did a great job getting us prepared for this game, and I give all the credit to him.”
The Spartans, who dressed just 19 of their 25 players for this game (Hope had 24 in uniform), received a remarkable game from Detri. Not only did he run for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, but he also hauled in three passes for 70 yards and another score, and on defense, he recovered a fumble in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
“I’ve been telling A.J. that he’s been having a tremendous year,” said Scarduzio. “We may only have one win, but in my opinion, I think he’s one of the best backs in our division.”
Speaking of defense, senior lineman Jake Matos also had an excellent game that saw him recover two fumbles and nearly run back one for a touchdown on the game’s final play. Unfortunately, that trip to the end zone was not to be, no thanks to only the Spartans’ second penalty of the night. (Hope had nine penalties for 50 yards.)
Sophomore linebacker Paul Zolkos and freshman linebacker Drake Dumont also played well and teamed up to record five tackles for a loss of yardage, and senior defensive back Aiden Leach intercepted a pass in the third quarter.
The Spartans also received a solid night from their quarterback, senior Anthony Dupuis, who along with Zolkos, did not play in the previous week’s loss to the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team due to injuries. Dupuis completed four of his eight passes for 77 yards and scored the only TD his team would need on a 3-yard keeper up the middle 2:50 into the second quarter.
“When we scored first, that was all the adrenaline we needed,” admitted Dupuis, who also went 3-for-3 in the extra-point department and ran in a two-point conversion. “We just kept rolling and rolling after that. We played a good game, and that’s all you could ask for.”
With 5:22 to go in the first half, Detri scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard plunge into the end zone, and with 46 seconds on the clock, he helped the Spartans take a 22-0 command into halftime by grabbing a screen pass from Dupuis and motoring 50 yards for another TD, as he shook off a would-be tackler at the Blue Wave’s 40 and was off to the races.
“I thought I felt somebody on me, but I kept going through it,” Detri said of the missed tackle.
The Spartans added to their lead in the third quarter, as Leach returned his interception 29 yards to the Blue Wave’s 1-yard line to set up a touchdown run by Zolkos with 4:08 to play, and Detri’s third TD came on a 57-yard run five minutes into the final quarter.
The Spartans will head to Smithfield on Friday for a 7 p.m. showdown against the undefeated Sentinels, and on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., they will wrap up their division schedule with a game at Exeter/West Greenwich High against the EWG/Prout co-op team.
