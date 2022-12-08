Bryant University sophomore and former Mount Saint Charles runner Ryan Slaney, shown in action at the season-opening Shawn Nassaney Memorial Invitational on the Bulldogs’ campus, wrapped up his fall season by taking 75th place at the NCAA Northeast Regionals on Friday, Nov. 11, at New York’s Van Cortlandt Park.
SMITHFIELD – After years of battling injuries throughout his running career at Mount Saint Charles Academy, Cumberland native Ryan Slaney has hit his stride in his sophomore year at Bryant University.
At his final cross country meet of the season, the NCAA Northeast Regionals on Friday, Nov. 11, at New York’s Van Cortlandt Park, Slaney was the Bulldogs’ top finisher, as he took 75th place by completing the 6.2-mile race in a time of 31:14. That set the program’s record for the highest finish at that race.
A month before that, the sophomore finished 10th at the American East Conference’s championship meet at Baltimore’s Jerusalem Mill Park, as he posted a time of 24:40.9 on the five-mile course, and earlier this year, as a freshman, he recorded the track and field’s outdoor records in the 3K (1.86 miles, 8:33.14) and 5K (3.1 miles, 14:50.40).
He has dealt with minor injuries and aches that required rest, but nothing like he went through his four years at Mount.
“My first injury was my freshman year; I fractured my fibula at the beginning of the cross country season,” he said.
From there, he had fractured his tibia twice, as well as some metatarsals.
He said he’s had four to five fractures, “and I had gone through every test to make sure it wasn’t my bones,” he said. “They say it’s common for distance runners.”
He said at that point in his life and running career, his body could not handle much. But now, being a runner in a Division I program, Slaney has an entire support system and people to watch out for him. He has training and running groups, as well as a trainer, so any injuries that he may sustain can be taken cared of quickly.
The road to Bryant was not a straight one, but Slaney took stock in himself and advertised himself well. He said that he reached out to Bryant first and made sure the coach knew there was potential. He said he was a little surprised to actually get an offer, but he had come back and posted some decent times for the Mounties.
In his first year at Bryant, Slaney said he dealt with a stress fracture, but it was at the end of the cross country season.
“I took a few weeks off as we were doing our own training anyway and I didn’t miss a season,” he said. “I went right into indoors.”
This year, he said he had a little hip problem over the summer, but he had the time and resources to let it heal and was able to come right back.
Being part of a successful D-I program, Slaney’s coaches have a plan for him to follow, training and racing-wise, and he runs with a group. He said there was more solo running in high school, but now he has a lot more help and support.
“We’re a very close team and always work well together,” he said.
Last Saturday, Slaney and the Bulldogs kicked off the indoor season at Brown University’s Alden Invitational, and Slaney picked up where he left off from the fall season by taking first place in the 3K in a time of 8:29.20.
Slaney said he still prefers competing during the outdoor season, and his favorite event is the 3K, which only takes place during part of the indoor season in college. It had been his favorite outdoor race in high school, but now he competes in the 1,500 and 5K.
While he wants to improve his 3K time and get his 5K time to around 14:20, “I didn’t really have time goals, as I’m usually injured, but now I can look and see where it goes,” he said.
Competing in a D-I program means there is no offseason with training and conditioning, but Slaney focuses on one season at a time. He has a schedule of summer training when school is out, and he’s debated running in road races. He said he usually had some sort of issue or injury right before a race, so this year, he said he probably will just train all year and not add any road races to his schedule.
As for his time at Bryant, not only athletically, but academically, “it’s been everything I could ask for,” he said. “I always wanted to run at a D-I school, and I still think I have more and want to keep improving.”
