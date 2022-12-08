Ryan Slaney runs with Bryant University

Bryant University sophomore and former Mount Saint Charles runner Ryan Slaney, shown in action at the season-opening Shawn Nassaney Memorial Invitational on the Bulldogs’ campus, wrapped up his fall season by taking 75th place at the NCAA Northeast Regionals on Friday, Nov. 11, at New York’s Van Cortlandt Park.

SMITHFIELD – After years of battling injuries throughout his running career at Mount Saint Charles Academy, Cumberland native Ryan Slaney has hit his stride in his sophomore year at Bryant University.

At his final cross country meet of the season, the NCAA Northeast Regionals on Friday, Nov. 11, at New York’s Van Cortlandt Park, Slaney was the Bulldogs’ top finisher, as he took 75th place by completing the 6.2-mile race in a time of 31:14. That set the program’s record for the highest finish at that race.

