LINCOLN – When Nicole Lezon and her brother, Chris, thought about attending college when they were students at Lincoln High, neither thought they would end up at the same school, Rivier University, let alone play the same sport, volleyball.
“I definitely didn’t think it was going to happen the way it happened,” Chris said.
But it did, and both middle hitters have played key roles for the Raiders’ men’s and women’s teams during the 2021-22 season. Last fall, Nicole helped the women’s team reach the GNAC (Great Northeast Athletic Conference) championship match, and this spring, Chris has done his part to help the men’s team put together an 11-match win streak.
Both siblings were runners at Lincoln Middle School, which does not have a volleyball program. Chris, 19, said that their father, Joseph, was a runner and their mother, Melissa, played basketball, but Nicole, 21, said that she knew she wanted to try out for volleyball in high school.
“I did summer camps before high school,” said Nicole, who soon added club volleyball to her resume. “I made the varsity team my freshman year.”
Since girls’ volleyball is a fall sport, Chris, who was a year behind Nicole in school, got to see what the sport was about while he ran cross country during his freshman year for the Lions. A captain on that team, who also played volleyball, convinced Chris to try out for the volleyball team the following spring.
“And I made the team,” said Chris, who ended up earning Third-Team All-State honors and helping the Lions reach the Division III title match as a junior in 2019. “I was not tall to start, but probably going into my junior year was when I really spurted up in height.”
Chris is now a 6-foot-5 sophomore, who entering Tuesday’s action, was tied for fifth place in the GNAC in blocks per set (0.84) and in eighth place in hitting percentage (.274). He has helped Rivier post a 13-8 overall record and a 10-2 mark in GNAC action, which only trails the Wentworth Institute of Technology (11-1) and Lasell University (11-2).
“I didn’t expect (to be playing volleyball in college),” he said. “I expected to be running in college.”
Nicole, meanwhile, not only played on the volleyball team for four seasons, helping the Lions earn a berth in the D-II finals as a senior in 2018 and earning multiple All-Division honors during her high school career, but she also competed in the high jump in indoor and outdoor track.
“I think if you would have asked me my freshman year of high school if I saw myself going to college to play volleyball, I would have said no,” she said. “It seemed farfetched. But I had a lot of great coaches.”
Nicole, who plans to graduate in early December, is technically a first-semester senior, she said. Since earning a starting lineup for the women’s team last fall, the six-foot middle hitter has been battling injuries, including a torn labrum in her shoulder.
Nevertheless, Nicole appeared in 18 of the Raiders’ 27 matches and led her team in solo blocks (17) and blocks per set (0.95). That performance helped Rivier post a 21-6 overall record and capture the GNAC regular-season title with a 13-0 mark.
Both siblings have certainly made their marks with their respective teams, even though in high school they had never heard of Rivier, which is located in Nashua, N.H.
Their link to the university was their assistant volleyball coach at Lincoln, Lyndsey Sweeney, who graduated from Rivier in 2014 and was a four-year player on the women’s volleyball team. She became a teacher at Coventry High, but helped coach both the boys’ and girls’ teams at LHS.
In the middle of her senior year of high school, Rivier was brought up to Nicole, who already had her top three schools in mind. One of Sweeney’s former students at Coventry ended up going to Rivier, and Sweeney got the two students together to chat.
“Rivier had my exact major, biotechnology,” Nicole said, adding that a lot of schools “had some form of a bio or tech program,” but none that fit perfectly.
But after an overnight visit at Rivier that saw her meet the players on the team and get to know the longtime head coach, Craig Kolek, Nicole’s mind was made up.
Sweeney then went to work on the younger Lezon. Chris said that his sister was neutral in his decision and did not try to sway him one way or the other.
“I went for a visit and it just felt right,” he said. “No other school felt this way.”
Both Lezons said that they felt a real sense of community and family on their respective teams and at the university.
Last year, Rivier was unable to have a men’s or a women’s season because of COVID, so Chris missed out on his freshman year and Nicole did not play as a sophomore. Despite not having a season, Chris said they still worked with the team and Kolek, who is both the men’s and women’s coach, to build chemistry.
While Chris immediately saw playing time during his sophomore year with the men’s team, Nicole didn’t start her freshman year, but got to play during a preseason tournament in Puerto Rico, which she called “a cool experience.”
Chris and Nicole also play club volleyball, as well as beach and grass volleyball during the summer. Chris said that there are a lot of opportunities to continue playing volleyball after college, including in the VLA (Volleyball League of America) and NVA (National Volleyball Association).
Both siblings also commented on how unique it is to both settle into the same position.
“I didn’t know anyone at college with a sibling,” Nicole said. “But it’s been good. Our parents can see us at the same time or we can go home together.”
They currently live across the hall from each other, but have their own separate lives. While Nicole is majoring in biotechnology, Chris’s major is cyber security management. He said he would like to be a consultant for companies, but in the private sector. Nicole said she may want to go into the bio defense industry or vaccine industry for research and development.
They both said they don’t go out of their way to see each other on a daily basis, but it’s a comfort knowing they have each other nearby. Plus, both the men’s and women’s teams are close and usually do some activities together. The men’s team will work the women’s home games in the fall, and the women’s team will do the same for the men’s games in the spring.
Having each other, as well as a team, as a support system has made college life better for both siblings.
“Rivier is small and kind of like a high school,” Chris said. “You know a lot of people here and the professors know you by name. I like it. And having a team here helps.”
“I’m really grateful to have this experience,” Nicole said. “To play at such a high level in a well-known program has made college life easier being on a team with friends.”
