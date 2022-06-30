PROVIDENCE – The 9th annual Jason Forget Memorial Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament, which took place on June 17, at Triggs Memorial Golf Course, raised $13,000, and the proceeds from the event were again donated to the Jimmy Fund golf program, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
The tournament, which saw 135 golfers compete in a best-ball format, has raised a total of $109,159 in its nine years of existence. The event is held to honor the life of Jason Forget, a Woonsocket native who lost his life to cancer at the age of 27 in 2008.
The winning foursome was Jake Laverdiere, Matt Corio, Paul Healy, and Sebastian Tonkovich, which shared a $400 prize. Laverdiere, who was a standout player at Lincoln High, has been part of the winning foursome in each of the last three years, and Corio was also a member of last year’s winning foursome.
The other prize winners were Bob Goralski (Closest to the Pin-Hole 14, $300), Shirly Mancini (Women’s Longest Drive, $100), and Pat Healy (Men’s Longest Drive, $100).
The volunteers who assisted tournament director Gerry Forget (Jason’s father) were Beverly Forget (Jason’s mother), Carl Jetty, Donna Carson, Sue Connolly, Bob Forget, Denise Forget, Lorraine Forget, Fred Charlska, Luc St. Germain, Mike O’Connell, and Amy McCallum.
