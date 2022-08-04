WOONSOCKET – The 29th annual Woonsocket Little League Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund golf tournament will return to Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence on Saturday, Aug. 20, with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. and play starting at 8 a.m.
The golf tournament, which is the main charity event that is sponsored by the Woonsocket Little League, was established in 1993 in the memory of Jim Carr, a longtime Little League manager and volunteer who died after battling cancer.
