Johnston runner Steve Finnegan, #22, slides into second with a stolen base as North Providence shortstop Ronnie Paux gets ready to field the late throw to the bag in the bottom of the fourth inning of Monday night’s Division II game at Johnston Memorial Park. The Panthers scored a pair of unearned runs in the third and held on the rest of the way for a 3-1 win.
North Providence junior pitcher Noah Frezza delivered one of his best outings of the season in a losing cause on Monday night, as he tossed a six-hitter that included six strikeouts and no walks. But back-to-back infield errors with one out in the bottom of the third inning helped the Panthers score a pair of unearned runs and come away with a 3-1 victory.
Above, North Providence runner Orlando Rivas Jr., left, crashes into Johnston catcher Dean Paris and touches home plate as Paris is unable to catch the throw there in the top of the sixth inning of Monday night’s Division II game at Johnston Memorial Park. The Panthers scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the third and held on for a 3-1 win. Right, North Providence junior pitcher Noah Frezza delivered one of his best outings of the season in a losing cause, as he tossed a six-hitter that included six strikeouts, no walks, and one earned run.
JOHNSTON – When the North Providence High baseball team kicked off its season-ending, six-game stretch against the three teams in their subdivision by defeating Burrillville on the road, the Cougars found themselves on the cusp of returning to the Division II playoffs.
But two weeks have passed since that win over the Broncos, and late Tuesday afternoon, the Cougars headed into their regular-season finale at home against Johnston still longing for a victory that would punch their tickets to the postseason.
On Monday night at Johnston Memorial Park, the Cougars visited the Panthers with hopes of nailing down their playoff berth and ending Johnston’s postseason bid, but the hosts kept their hopes alive by defeating the Cougars, 3-1, in a game that took just 72 minutes to complete.
North Providence southpaw pitcher Noah Frezza was brilliant in a losing cause, as he tossed a six-hitter that included six strikeouts and no walks. But back-to-back infield errors with one out in the bottom of the third inning enabled the Panthers to plate a pair of unearned runs and hold on for their fourth win of the season.
Monday’s defeat marked the seventh time this season that the Cougars lost a game by fewer than three runs, and in most of those games, NP’s opponents scored multiple unearned runs to help pull out victories.
“Our pitching has been really solid for most of the year, and Noah pitched a really good game tonight,” said NP head coach Paul Rizzo. “But mistakes have been biting us all year, and the kids are so much better than that. It’s just very frustrating.”
The top three teams in the D-II’s four subdivisions qualify for the playoffs, and entering Tuesday’s action, Burrillville (8-8) and Chariho (7-9) had the top two berths in NP’s subdivision locked up. Monday’s loss was also the fourth in a row for the Cougars, who slipped to 5-12 heading into Tuesday’s rematch.
If the Cougars defeated the Panthers on Tuesday, which improved to 4-12 with Monday’s win, they would sew up the final postseason spot. But if Johnston won, that would give them five victories and the head-to-head tiebreaker with NP.
Monday’s contest saw NP total nine off Johnston pitcher Derek Salvatore and junior third baseman Orlando Rivas Jr. and sophomore shortstop Ronnie Paux each collect two and reach base three times. Rivas scored the Cougars’ run in the sixth, when with two outs, he doubled into the gap in left-center field and scored on sophomore Tony Abed’s base hit to right.
But in the innings before and after that one, the Cougars squandered two golden opportunities to cross the plate. With one gone in the fifth and seventh innings, they had runners on first and second with one out, but both runners were picked off base.
Salvatore picked off a runner in the fifth for the second out of that inning, and in the seventh, after Frezza popped out to Johnston first baseman Armani Arias in foul territory near the Cougars’ dugout for the second out, Arias turned around and fired a bullet to second to nab a runner who had wandered halfway between second and third and end the game.
The Panthers took their 2-0 lead in the third on a run-scoring single to left by their leadoff batter, Salvatore, and a sacrifice fly to right by Chris Civetti.
Johnston’s third run came in the fifth when they collected three singles and Arias knocked in a run with his hit to center.
